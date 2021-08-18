Bus - or Bust? School Bus Driver Shortage Looms Large

A Big Yellow School Bus Photo by Reno Laithienne on Unsplash

Kids will be going back to school in just a few days all across Maryland - some for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. But this fall, there's a new glitch they may not have expected: a shortage of school bus drivers. Some school districts said it's not uncommon to be a little short on drivers but COVID-19 has fueled the problem, exasperating district leaders.

Administrators at Anne Arundel County Pubic Schools, just outside Baltimore, acknowledge that this year is unlike previous years in the number of drivers the districts are lacking.

Some districts and contractors are getting creative. One well-known company, First Student, is offering drivers a $3,000 signing bonus. This is an important offer for drivers, many of whom work part-time and most are seasonal, working only during the school year when kids are in classes daily.

For many people, including those in the part-time workforce, COVID was a time to reassess, and many people chose their health over an already low-paying position. Now with the delta variant, some who may have considered returning are rethinking and staying on the sidelines a bit longer.

The employee pool of school bus drivers often includes retirees. Many school districts lost many older drivers during the pandemic. Many left, out of health reasons and concerns, but now administrators are wondering if they will return.

Maryland is not alone in the struggle to fully staff transportation for students. In Lynchburg, Virginia city council member Chris Faraldi is spoke out on Twitter, saying the school could've done more to ensure a fully-staffed bus contingent prior to the start of the school year. The staffing shortage has led to Lynchburg area schools changing their start time in order to accommodate students and get everyone to school safely.

Pittsburgh, PA public schools have faced the same situation. In the Pittsburgh Public Schools, some 800 families received notification that their children would be moved to "walkers" instead of riding buses due to the same shortage. According to local KDKA, the district notified parents that "students are eligible for transportation based on the distance between their home and their assigned school," and "students in grades K-8 are eligible for transportation if they live more than 1.5 miles from school, and students s in grades 9-12 are eligible for transportation if they live more than 2 miles from school." This is a change in distance from previous years, and is designed to help eliminate the need for 22 yellow school buses.

According to WJZ Baltimore, an Anne Arundel County spokesperson claimed that many of the "bus drivers who are seasonal saw employment elsewhere," and that if the required number of new drivers are not hired and cleared by the start of the school year, it is certain that route adjustments will need to be made in order to get students to their buildings safely.

As with many career decisions, people with commercial driver's licenses (CDLs), which are required to be a school bus driver, might have been drawn to other jobs in the transportation industry since they offer more competitive pay. The website salary.com reports that Baltimore-area local route truck drivers can anticipate a pay rate of up to $64,820, which is considerably higher than the average school bus driver can expect to earn. There is no shortage of positions available in both full and part time positions for those with a CDL certification, and minimizing COVID risk by not transporting children may play a significant part in the decision, along with the higher salary.

For those concerned about health and safety while driving school children in buses, Baltimore County schools say there will be precautions in place such as open windows and masks required at all times. This should at least alleviate some of the tension and reluctance for those considering entering the workforce as a bus driver this year. If you are interested in work as a Baltimore area bus driver, reach out to the district where you live to determine what licensing and certifications are required before applying.

