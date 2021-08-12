Baltimore, MD

Seeds of Wonder: Tiny Superfoods

Susan Kelley

Henry David Thoreau said, “”Convince me you have a seed there, and I am prepared to expect wonders.” That sentiment remains true. Seeds really do contain wonderful things. Seeds not only have the potential to build great plants and trees, they hold the potential to build great humans. Seeds are something of an underrated superfood.

Superfoods provide things like antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, and polyphenols — all of which are essential nutrients, and some seeds hold them in high quantities despite their small size.

You might have noticed lots of folks tossing seeds into their smoothies since the very beginning of the smoothie-revolution some years ago. When it seemed like everyone was tossing Greek yogurt and spinach into a blender, in along with them went seeds. Sure, because where else would you put them? One of the most popular was flax. Flax seed carries with it just 37 calories per tablespoon, but packs a wallop in nutrients. With 1.3 grams of protein in that tablespoon, it’s hardly any wonder that Charlemagne ordered his subjects to eat Flaxseed to build their strength.

Hemp seeds are high on the list, too (see what I did there?), and noted for their ability to improve digestion. Hemp seeds provide all nine essential amino acids, so they truly are a superfood. The human body is incapable of producing those aminos; they have to be received through diet.

Chia seeds are another big winner, especially for those hoping to lose weight. Why, you might ask? Well, one of the things chia does well is absorb liquids. Go ahead and see what happens when you put some chia seeds, milk, and greens in a blender, whizz it all up and then let it sit in the refrigerator for a bit. Sure enough, that once-liquid treat will look more like a gelatin, with those chia seeds taking on the fluid and swelling to two or three times their original size. Chia seeds come from the salvia hispanica L, and have a remarkably high content of omega-3 fatty acids, the same thing we seek out in healthy fish. It takes quite a while to digest chia, too, which helps slow the metabolism and help keep the body feeling fuller, longer.

Pomegranate seeds are another wonder of nature. Pomegranate juices have become ever more popular in recent years, but the seeds of the pomegranate itself contain high values of vitamin C. The seeds are actually called “arils,” and their fancy name comes with some fancy benefits as well. Packed with antioxidants, the arils — and the antioxidants — help combat aging by preventing cell damage. We all know that face creams and supplements brag about being packed with antioxidants. Eating pomegranate arils brings those into your body the old-fashioned way. Pomegranate arils also carry a fair amount of vitamin k, typically found in green leafy vegetables. So if you prefer fruit to spinach, Pom is a go-to.

Sesame seeds are not just for topping buns any more. Who knew? The tiny seeds that used to get stuck in your teeth or fall on the floor any time you ate a burger are actually quite beneficial. For as tiny as they are, sesame seeds hold a valuable amount of magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Zinc is vital to the production of collagen, which we ladies know is a key ingredient in keeping our skin smooth and minimizing wrinkles. Sesame seeds even hold a fair amount of polyphenols, which are vital for healthy hair. It doesn’t have to be an ingredient in shampoo to revitalize from the inside out. It’s not as thought any of us are about to start scooping up sesame by the handful, but luckily there are recipes for tahini all over, and that’s a tasty way to get more sesame seeds in our lives.

And for the snackers out there, myself among them, there is the magnificent, overlooked, pumpkin seed. Not reserved for the autumn when all things become pumpkin-flavored, the lowly pumpkin seed holds within its shell a significant amount of magnesium. There’s good evidence that magnesium helps with a good night’s sleep, but also plenty of support showing how beneficial added magnesium is for those who suffer from migraines (this author included). Some studies have shown that pumpkin oil helps alleviate or prevent urinary tract disorders, but even if those aren’t enough to convince anyone to munch on crispy pumpkin seeds, the amount of alpha-linoleic acid, a contributor to heart health should put skeptics over the top.

Where I live, there is this great - no, fabulous - place for foodies to get their seed fix. Edible Eden is right here in Baltimore, supplying us with urban gardening and permaculture supplies to not only attain seed nirvana, but also organic, homegrown food supplies. I'm a city gardener at the Madeira Street garden, but there are dozens of other urban community gardens in Baltimore as well. There's also Meyer Seed Company, which offers seeds by the tiny bag for planting, or the giant bag for all sorts of purposes (like smoothies!). You can of course buy your seeds at Whole Foods and many supermarkets, but buying local is a preferred go-to.

For your next snack, or in your next smoothie, topping your next salad, or sprinkled in with your granola — think about some seed superfoods. There’s good stuff in seedy places.

