More Money for Mosbys? Fundraiser Raises Suspicions.

Amid allegations of many levels of financial misdeeds, now there is an online fundraiser to gather money for Baltimore City's City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby.

The Scales of Justice Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

The Baltimore Sun recently reported that an online fundraising account, launched on the website Donor Box, was accepting donations for the legal defense fund for the duo, complete with various amounts as options to give. According to the couple's attorney, A. Scott Bolden, the defense fund was created and launched some time in June to raise money as the federal probe in Mosby’s finances continues. Evidently, the fund was established since the Mosby couple's troubles with investigations is pressing on, costing perhaps more than they hoped.

The Mosby's legal troubles began quite some time ago. In 2019, prosecutors sent a subpoena to Marilyn Mosby's campaign finance manager asking for records dating back as far as 2014. The couple is not only politically active, but also hold ownership in a handful of for-profit entities as well. The specific companies listed in records include Nick Mosby’s firm, Monumental Squared LLC., and Marilyn Mosby’s Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC. The latter consists of her Travel and Consulting businesses under the same name. In addition, records were sought to shed light on donations the Mosbys made to Union Baptist Church in Baltimore.

It was after this that things got more interesting.

According to Baltimore Brew, a single address, 2103 Druid Hill Avenue is listed as the address of 10 people who donated $3,200 to “Friends of Marilyn Mosby,” otherwise known as Marilyn Mosby's election campaign fund. Not a single one of those "friends" owns the property on Druid Hill Avenue, yet all of them are listed as employees of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office. In other words, they all work for Marilyn Mosby.

In reality, though, only one of those people works for the State's Attorney's office. The others include an author, a contractor, an event planner, a private equity manager, and even a hospital association lobbyist and three attorneys. Quite the assortment of folks to all claim residence at 2103 Druid Hill Ave when it would appear that the actual building owner has never contributed to a political campaign at all.

There were plenty of other discrepancies in the money trail as well. For example, incoming City Councilman Antonio Glover, a former Mosby officer, contributed to Mosby's coffers, but used ex-housing commissioner Daniel P. Henson's address. Were they roommates at the time?

Three other State's Attorney's Office employees used Antonio Glover’s apartment address to donate to Mosby. It's difficult to discern who was living where.

A Deputy with the State's Attorney's office who was among those listed as living at 2103 Druid Hill Ave then had her actual address used by two other people for contributions, one of whom was affiliated with the State's Attorney's office as well.

It's not all about addresses and misused naming, though. The Friends of Marilyn Mosby committee reported an ending total cash balance (on January 13, 2021) of $68,386.79. However, Harbor Bank of Maryland, where the account is held, reported $49,263.18 – a total balance of almost $20,000 less – on the same date. Typically, when dealing in campaign finance, finance managers are sticklers about reporting expenses down to the very last dime, and reconcile accounts with strict adherence to reporting laws and regulations to avoid the appearance of impropriety - especially $20k in impropriety.

These kinds of discrepancies are a large part of why the Mosbys are under the microscope. Nick Mosby, as city council president, makes $128,583 a year. As Baltimore’s leading prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby makes $238,772 a year. Earlier in 2021, though, it was reported that Mrs. Mosby had spent more than $1 million on two properties in Florida since September 2020. At least one of the properties was strictly listed to be a vacation home, not an investment property, based on the type of mortgage secured, but it was quickly listed as a vacation rental. Secondarily, earlier in the year, Nick Mosby acknowledged that the IRS had filed a $45,000 lien against him and his wife for unpaid back taxes.

It would appear that starting a fundraiser for legal fees and costs is just another means for the Mosby pair to use public funds to pay for their private lives, yet there are no restrictions against doing so. By law, a legal defense fund can be started at any time for its beneficiaries and, unlike campaign donations, there is no cap or limit on the donation amounts or number of donors.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.