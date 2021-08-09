Back to the Mask: Baltimore City Reinstates Mask Requirement August 9

COVID-19 masks Photo courtesy of Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

We aren't ahead of the curve, we aren't beating back the numbers, and we definitely aren't getting out in front of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, Baltimore City is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, so much so that Mayor Brandon Scott issued a full return to the city's mask mandate, requiring citizens to wear masks in all indoor spaces beginning today, August 9, 2021. The return to a full mask mandate was announced on Friday, August 6 at a public press conference held by the mayor and his team.

With Baltimore being home to world-renowned Johns Hopkins University hospital, it's no surprise that the mayor takes his advice from some of the top physicians in the country, but the decision was a difficult one nonetheless. Scot came to the decision because Delta variant cases are on the rise. Baltimore City resumes an indoor mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status, starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

Gov. Larry Hogan will not reinstate a statewide mask mandate at this time. The state of Maryland will, though, require state employees who work in group settings with “vulnerable” individuals to show proof that they have been vaccinated. If those employees are unable to show vaccination proof, they will be required to wear a mask and be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis. Those requirements will go into effect Sept. 1.

Both Mayor Scott and Governor Hogan addressed the city and state’s rise of COVID-19 cases during press conferences Thursday.

As Scott addressed the audience and press, he said, “Everyone should get vaccinated. Everyone should do the right thing. Everyone should stop being selfish. Everyone should get their questions answered about the vaccine and get the vaccine so that you can do the things that you want to do, so that you don’t have to bury a parent or a grandparent or a son or a daughter, so that everything that we love about being together will be able to happen without the fear of someone losing their life.”

The mayor noted the city’s mask mandate did not go into effect immediately in order to allow time for people to be informed of the new requirement.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that communities with 50 or greater new COVID cases per 100,000 residents over the prior seven days were considered areas with "substantial" COVID transmission, while communities with 100 or more cases in the same time frame were considered to be experiencing "high" transmission rates.

Baltimore City is currently tracking in the group labeled “substantial” transmission, with a seven-day average of approximately 50.89 cases per 100,000 residents from July 27-Aug. 2, according to the Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

Data show that the Delta variant is nearly twice as transmissible as the original coronavirus strain. The same data also suggests that those who are vaccinated but who may be infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others including those who remain unvaccinated.

The Delta variant is the most common strain of coronavirus in the United States, as it now accounts for more than 93% of new cases. New coronavirus cases in Baltimore have increased by more than 374% in the past month, and the city’s 7-day average positivity rate has increased by more than 364% in that time.

The Baltimore City health department is coordinating with other community partners to operate vaccine clinics throughout the city, with a specific focus on areas of Baltimore with the low vaccination coverage. Areas of interest are those with low income, and those neighborhoods with ESL and elderly populations. Those who are unable to leave their homes can register to receive the COVID vaccine at home by calling 443-984-2273 or visiting covax.baltimorecity.gov.

Public health officials, along with representatives from the city and state stressed the need for residents to get vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States.

Masking in public places indoors is just one step in the fight against COVID transmission, and to many it feels like a step backward, but Baltimore City is committed to halting the spread of the virus. At this time, schools are still on track for a full return to classes is just a few weeks, although the school board has not yet announced a full engagement plan.

In addition to Baltimore City, 14 other Maryland jurisdictions are experiencing "substantial" rates of COVID transmission, so what the fall holds remains to be seen.

