Gold Meets Golden Brings Together Sports & Entertainment!

The 8th annual “GOLD MEETS GOLDEN” charity event has gone virtual this year, with inspiring conversations between Hollywood actors and athletes. While usually taking place during the Golden Globes, the pandemic pivoted organizers Charley C. Walters and Scott Orlin to create a more intimate video event surrounding the 2021 Olympics, raising money for the sports charity organization, Angel City Sports.

“Angel City Sports has been a perfect charity partner for Gold Meets Golden for several years now,” enthused Walters. “Since its inception 7 years ago, ACS has provided the opportunity for hundreds of children in the disabled community to find an outlet in Adaptive Sports. We’ve seen first-hand how that introductions enhances their lives. It is so wonderful to know that the children we are helping via this charity will one day compete for our own Paralympics in Los Angeles in 2028!”

Conducting the conversations online during the pandemic turned out to be a bright spot during a challenging time, as Walters was able to include many international celebrities and athletes who normally can’t travel to Los Angeles for the annual (in person) Beverly Hills charity event.

“Technology allowed us to connect personalities from the UK to Australia to Japan, and to spread the theme of Gold Meets Golden and Angel City Sports to a broader, worldwide audience,” he said.

Among the many virtual video conversations taking place is betweenactress Nicole Kidman and the equally iconic gymnast, Nadia Comaneci. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DN3pBMZYchU

“Nicole is a huge fan of the Olympics and Paralympics and even once dreamt of being an Olympic swimmer in her home country of Australia,” Walters noted. “She attends as many Olympics Games as she can but this time, has obviously posed limitations. Gold Meets Golden is a great way for her and the entire Hollywood community to show love to these esteemed athletes. She has been a true champion for the cause by lending her support for all these years.”

Other fantastic chats are between Billy Porter with Track & Field High Jumper Vashti Cunningham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VfW3_stX-Q; Sasha Baron Cohen with UK Diver Tom Daley https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3NzMz7cbkw ; the cast of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” (Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple and Phil Dunster) with World-Cup winning Soccer players Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJg8lvz93pE ; Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas with Paralympic runner Roderick Townsend & Olympian Ty-Butts Townsend; https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=INqNMe9FSAs&feature=youtu.be and Matt Bomer with Paralympic racer Tatyana McFadden https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOxZ65MXXVc .

The series will also feature a special Paralympic-inspired musical performance of Diane Warren and Laura Pausini’s Oscar-nominated “Lo Si / Seen,” with special guest Blake Stadnik (“This is Us”), who will represent the visually impaired community. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu-SjSznh_g

Many more celebrities will be recording more thought on the Games which will post prior to the start of the Paralympics next month.

“One of our main objectives with Gold Meets Golden was to provide a bridge between actors and athletes; an opportunity for each to share their own story about techniques and preparations, added Orlin. "With our ‘In Conversation’ series, viewers are provided with a truly special opportunity to witness this mutual admiration of this grouping as they each share some very personal perspectives.”

Gold Meets Golden 2021 is working with a variety of partners who support both Hollywood and sporting industries. For the Paralympics, Zappo’s Adaptive has created some custom adaptive outfits based on the children’s disabilities and lifestyles.

