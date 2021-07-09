ArtSEA: Seattle loses a glass-art legend

Superb26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5n1p_0asM7cLH00
Longtime glass artists and spouses Benjamin and Debora Moore, at Tacoma Art Museum in 2019 for Debora’s show, “Arboria.” Benjamin Moore diedNewsy

ArtSEA: Seattle loses a glass-art legend
Plus, art walk revivals in Georgetown and Ballard and the chance for a Tsutakawa summer.

Late last week, I learned that Seattle glass-art legend Benjamin Moore died on June 25. He was 69. His passing has been a shock to the glass community — both locally and beyond — evidenced by outpourings of sadness from such institutions as the American Craft Council, UrbanGlass, Tacoma Art Museum, and Pilchuck Glass School, where Olympia-born Moore took a class in 1974 (a college graduation gift from his parents).

A guiding force in American glassblowing, Moore taught at Pilchuck for many years, brought in Italian master glassmakers to expand the program, and influenced legions of artists (including local glass stars Preston Singletary and Dante Marioni) by way of his studio.

I interviewed him just once, for a story I wrote in Seattle magazine nearly 10 years ago, “How Seattle Became the Epicenter of Glass Art.”

two glass vessels, red and gray
This red and gray “Palla” set is exemplary of Benjamin Moore’s signature, pristine lines. (Russell Johnson)
I remember being nervous about calling this giant of glass — Moore loomed in my mind as a VIP, who along with Dale Chihuly (his mentor) helped shape the U.S. studio glass movement. His artistic style is geometrically flawless — all spheres, rings, and cylinders, with solid colors suspended as if in water, or orbit. But on the phone, he immediately put me at ease with his kindness and a funny comment I no longer recall, though I do remember the relief of laughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOB1M_0asM7cLH00
ArtSEA: Seattle loses a glass-art legend Plus, art walk revivals in Georgetown and Ballard and the chance for a Tsutakawa summer.Artsy



When I interviewed Debora Moore, his wife, and fellow glass artist, for a 2019 Crosscut story about her beautiful work, I thought maybe I would finally meet Benjamin (“Benny,” as his community knew him) in person, at the studio and hot shop the two shared for decades in the Chinatown-International District. Turned out he wasn’t around that day, but his work on display spoke for itself, its quiet purity of form a kind of humming meditation.


I’m starting to think of this season as Tsutakawa summer since I keep bumping into work by the Northwest arts family everywhere I go. Last month, while checking out Seattle University’s self-guided campus art walk, I basked in the cool spray of George Tsutakawa’s “Centennial Fountain” (1989), a graceful, leaflike centerpiece on the quad. The next weekend, while racing to catch a ferry to Bainbridge, I paused next to his “Fountain of Wisdom” (1957), which stands in front of the Downtown Public Library and beckons with the midcentury mod appeal.

“The MITT” (1999), forever doomed — by the deliberate hole in the palm — to drop the ball. And last weekend, while wandering around Port Townsend, I encountered yet another of Gerard’s works, “Salish Sea Circle” (2011), whose chunky fluidity seemed especially sought out by seagulls.


You can have your own Tsutakawa summer, thanks to a nifty new self-guided walking tour created by The Wing Luke Museum, which maps the Tsutakawa legacy of sculptures like planets orbiting the museum. Not included in George’s grandson Kenzan Tsutakawa-Chinn’s lovely LED installation, “Gather” (2020), which hangs softly over the Garden Court at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. Nor is Gerard’s forthcoming piece “Sea Wave,” which will soon join the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Also missing: the strikingly organic “Memorial Gates” (1976) at the Washington Park Arboretum, designed by George, fabricated by Gerard, and stolen in 2020.

But there’s still plenty to see on the walking tour, which is part of The Wing’s new retrospective, Gerard Tsutakawa: Stories Shaped in Bronze (through April 17, 2022). The exhibit traces the family’s history and artmaking process, showcasing the early drawings and models Gerard used to plan out works like “The MITT” and “TONBI Fountain,” his accordionlike sculpture near the Amazon Spheres. Also on view — since 2008 — is the long, wavy handles Gerard designed for The Wing’s front doors. They’ve now been replicated into jewelry (visit the gift shop), so you can always have a Tsutakawa close at hand.


Seattle artist Frank Peterson’s “Ascension,” from the show “Visions of a Makah,” on view at Market Street Shoes and part of Ballard’s revived art walk. (Market Street Shoes)

Seattle artist Frank Peterson’s “Ascension,” from the show “Visions of a Makah,” on view at Market Street Shoes and part of Ballard’s revived art walk. (Market Street Shoes)

If you’re looking to get back into art-walking shape, now is the moment. For the first time since the pandemic, Ballard Art Walk returns (July 10, 6-9 p.m.), with shows including colorful abstract paintings by Seattle’s Laura VanHorne at Horseshoe, and at Market Street Shoes, paintings by Frank Peterson, whose bold figural works reflect his Makah heritage.

Another reason to hit the Ballard Art Walk: the grand opening of Sacred Circle Art Gallery on old Ballard Avenue (July 10, 1-7 p.m.). This marks the third retail location for Sacred Circle, which is run by the Northwest-based United Indians of All Tribes and has gift shops at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Ballard location will stock a similar mix of clothing, jewelry, and accessories designed by Native craftspeople, and will also host rotating gallery shows. The first featured artist is Jennifer Angaiak Wood (aka “Yup’ik Jen”), who augments her Native Alaskan mask-carving tradition with contemporary influences.


“Thirsty,” by Seattle artist Warren Dykeman, who has a new show of work at Studio E Gallery in Georgetown. (Studio E Gallery)

“Thirsty,” by Seattle artist Warren Dykeman, who has a new show of work at Studio E Gallery in Georgetown. (Studio E Gallery)

Across the city, Georgetown Art Attack (July 10, 1-7 p.m.) is also back in full force. Among the cool shows: Time Will No Longer Tell (at Studio E Gallery through July 17), by longtime Seattle painter Warren Dykeman, whose large-scale, graphic tableaus are imbued with text, humor, clompy shoes, and mysterious messaging; New Space, a group show of intriguing new works at the new location of Koplin Del Rio Gallery (through July 24); a Summer Salon of art and craft at Housewright Gallery (through Aug. 28); and at Fantagraphics, the seventh annual “Hot Off the Press” book fair (July 10, 5-9 p.m.), featuring zines, comix and small press books, including from the COVID-canceled Short Run Comix & Arts Festival.

Did you want to get outta Seattle? Consider the grand opening festivities (July 10 at 10 a.m.) and Puyallup Tribe cedar blessing for the “Ghost Log” on the Tacoma waterfront, by artist Mary Coss (which I wrote about back in May); or the inaugural Summer Art Market on the plaza outside the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (Sundays July 11-Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.); or, even farther-flung, the fifth annual Walla Walla Movie Crush (July 9-11), a slew of fresh short films screened in the Gesa Power House Theatre. In short: Northwest arts are rolling onward.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bcdcf6b24d2a8d7c8a8a501b680c64b7.blob

My name is Sunday Oyedele, I love to write on creative art and digital branding. I'm a professional art director at Superb Art company

Montana City, MT
35 followers
Loading

More from Superb26

Florida State

Biden visits Florida as condo collapse death toll rises

Rescue teams resumed work after a 15-hour suspension of the search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed high-rise [Miami-Dade Fire RTroy t. Biden visits Florida as condo collapse death toll rises.Read full story

WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what? The state

WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what? The stateBy Troy t on unsplash. WA foster system to stop housing kids in hotels, offices. But then what?Read full story
Seattle, WA

Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrection

Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrectionArtsy. Investigation calls for firing 2 Seattle police officers over insurrection. Please use the modern browser.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seattle mayoral candidates say the city is at an ‘existential’ point

Seattle mayoral candidates say the city is at an ‘existential’ point. A pandemic, protests, homelessness: This election could define what kind of city Seattle becomes. Clockwise, from top left: Mayoral candidates Jessyn Farrell, Casey Sixkiller, Colleen Echohawk, Andrew Grant Houston, M. Lorena González, anBy artsy.Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

To beat the heat, put a lid on I-5

The climate crisis has added new urgency to an ambitious idea. The northbound view of Interstate 5 on Oct. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Seattle wasn’t built to stand the heat, and we can’t exactly get out of the kitchen.Read full story
6 comments
Washington State

WA is not abolishing foster care, but it may be moving that way

WA is not abolishing foster care, but it may be moving that way. Poor outcomes and disproportionate impacts on kids of color have propelled a once-fringe idea into the mainstream in Washington state.Read full story
4 comments
Washington State

One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big deal

One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big dealArtdeco. One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big deal. The illegal killing of a female wolf spurred multiple conservation groups to put up a $15,000 reward to find the poacher.Read full story

UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class.

UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class The case, brought by five Black officers, exposes a troubling hallmark of cArtdeco. UW police lawsuit underscores the intersection of race and class.Read full story
Seattle, WA

ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront park

ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront parkArtdeco. ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront park. Plus, Monet minus water lilies at Seattle Art Museum, and Sámi ballerinas in the snow at National Nordic Museum.Read full story
King County, WA

Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?

Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?Artdeco. Facing climate concerns, will King County stop Boeing Field expansion?. Not long ago, halting an airport expansion over climate issues and environmental justice concerns might have seemed far-fetched. But times are changing.Read full story

How the pandemic made us rethink community spaces

How the pandemic made us rethink community spacesArtdeco. COVID-19 turned businesses and cultural institutions into vital community gathering places. In the post-pandemic era, we should keep it up.Read full story
Washington State

WA child care costs rise faster than financial help for stressed families

WA child care costs rise faster than financial help for stressed familiesArtdeco. WA child care costs rise rapidly than financial help for stressed families. The search is on for solutions as child care costs top $14,500 a year for some Washington kids.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Who was most harmed during Seattle’s heat wave?

Who was most harmed during Seattle’s heatwave? As temperatures rose, Seattle Fire saw a huge jump in calls for service. A disproportionateArtdeco. As temperatures rose, Seattle Fire saw a huge jump in calls for service. A disproportionate number were for people experiencing homelessness.Read full story
2 comments

The PNW is a leader on forage fish management — but it needs better data

The PNW is a leader on forage fish management — but it needs better dataArtsy. Endangered species like salmon and orca get lots of attention in Washington. We painstakingly track their numbers, and each new baby, individual death, or population crash has the potential to prompt international reactions. But some species they rely on rarely achieve credit.Read full story
Washington State

Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know

Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know. Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know. From mask rules to where you can go around town, Crosscut answers your questions about what life without COVID regulations may look like.Read full story

Jane Kaufman, Guerrilla Girl and Pioneer of the Pattern and Decoration Movement, Dies at 83

Jane Kaufman, Guerrilla Girl, and Pioneer of the Pattern and Decoration Movement Dies at 83. Jane Kaufman, a fierce Second Wave feminist, pioneer of the Pattern and Decoration movement, an arts activist, and a member of the Guerrilla Girls, died of lung cancer at her residence in Andes, New York, on June 2. She had just celebrated her 83rd birthday.Read full story

Are men-dominated offices the future of the workplace?

Please use the modern browser. Are men-dominated offices the future of the workplaceSunday Oyedele. Are men-dominated offices the future of the workplace?. Workers are leading the way back into the office, but men and women may not return to their desks equally. This could consequence gender equivalence and advancement, keeping women behind in the workplace.Read full story

Cool, dry air to follow stormy stretch in northeastern U.S.

Cool, dry air to follow stormy stretch in northeastern U.S.Sunday oyedele. The first part of June has commenced warm across the region, with temperatures generally averaging 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit above typical.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy