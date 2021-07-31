Top Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in Malibu, CA

Malibu is a beautiful beach city in the Santa Monica Mountains and is home to several famous Hollywood celebrities. The city is just 30 miles (48 km) west of Downtown Los Angeles and the city is famous for its Mediterranean climate. The city has some of the best restaurants with delicious food and spectacular ocean views.

Due to the affluent demographic, Malibu is also home to some of the best and award-winning fine dining restaurants. If you are feeling fancy and want to celebrate a very special occasion, here is a list of some of the best fine dining restaurants in Malibu

1. Moonshadows

Moonshadows (Facebook)

Andrea Bullo, along with his longtime friends, Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio opened the doors of Moonshadows for its customers in 2001. The restaurant has received several accolades such as Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence (2006-2011), The Michelin Award, and The Best of City Search. One of the Travel Magazines has even quoted this place as the “sexiest beach restaurant and bar in the world.” This eatery is located at 20356 Pacific Coast Hwy.

The oysters and lobster served at this place are fresh and delicious. One of the best items on the menu is the Lobster & Crab Linguine. The restaurant has an extensive dessert selection and if you are not sure what to order for dessert you can never go wrong with their Organic Maple Crème Brulee.

2. Nobu Malibu

Nobu Malibu (Facebook)

Nobu Malibu is the vision of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Nobu is a restaurant and hotel chain with a presence on five continents and over 47 restaurants (as of October 2020) across the globe and is a joint venture of Chef Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, Drew Nieporent, and Meir Teper. The restaurant serves delicious Japanese delicacies in a modern beachfront space.

Try Nobu Matsuhisa's signature dishes such as Tiradito, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, and Black Cod with Miso or some of the Malibu classics Ribeye with Yuzu Butter Truffle Sauce, Heirloom Tomato New Style, and Kobe Beef with Crispy Shiitake Mushrooms. The restaurant also has an extensive beverage menu with a great wine selection. The Nobu is located at 22706 Pacific Coast Highway.

3. Geoffrey's

Geoffrey's (Facebook)

Located at 27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Geoffrey’s is a perfect place to celebrate a special occasion with delicious food, great ambiance, and views of the Pacific Ocean. Harvey Baskin, a financier and nature lover, purchased a hotel Holiday House in 1983 and created Geoffrey's Malibu. Geoffrey’s executive chef Bijan G. Shokatfard has been with this place for over 15 years and has been creating artistically pleasant and flavourful dishes.

Some of the most popular items on the menu include Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Eggs Benedict, and Geoffrey’s Paella. Their Herb Crusted Salmon is amazing as well. The service is great and the presentation is spectacular.

4. Mastro's Ocean Club

Mastro's Ocean Club (Facebook)

Located at 18412 Pacific Coast Hwy, Mastro’s Ocean Club has often been quoted as masterful, high-end, one of the "top 10 steakhouses in the U.S." and dubbed as "the preferred steakhouse of celebs and locals". The restaurant serves high-quality steaks and seafood, with exceptional service and great ambiance.

Enjoy their bone-in Kansas City strip or Alaskan Halibut with a glass of wine. It is recommended to make a reservation for around sunset time to soak in some of the breathtaking views of Malibu while enjoying delicious food. Also, get your camera ready as you may run into a celebrity.

5. Carbon Beach Club Restaurant

Carbon Beach Club Restaurant (Facebook)

Located in Malibu Beach Inn at 22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Carbon Beach Club Restaurant serves seasonal Californian cuisine & regional wine with ocean views. The restaurant has a separate beach menu, an all-day dining menu, and an in-room dining menu paired with an extensive wine list. They are proud to use the freshest, locally sourced ingredients to create delicious dishes on the menu. You cannot go wrong with their delicious Grilled Spanish Octopus or Creekstone steak and fries. For dessert, banana cream pie is a great option.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.