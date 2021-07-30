Top Fine Dining Restaurants in Fresno, CA

Fresno is a beautiful city near the geographical center of California. It is in the center of San Joaquin Valley, the southern portion of California’s Central Valley. Fresno is approximately 220 miles (350 km) north of Los Angeles and approximately 185 miles (300 km) southeast of San Francisco.

Fresno's close proximity to three national parks -Yosemite National Park (60 miles to the north), Kings Canyon National Park (60 miles to the east), and Sequoia National Park (75 miles to the southeast) make it a great place to stop by for a day or two. Fresno is home to the beautiful Forestiere Underground Gardens from the early 1900s and several other attractions with an ever-improving culinary scene.

Next time you are in Fresno and in the mood for some fine dining, here is a list of some of the best restaurants that the city has to offer.

1. L’Aperitif Bistro Fusion

Located in the Cedar Tree Village at 6650 N Cedar Ave, L’Aperitif Bistro Fusion is a perfect place to enjoy authentic, homemade, and fresh French and Italian cuisine. This place is the culmination of Chef Thomas Nouantanouvanh's culinary career. L’Aperitif is a drink before a meal that complements French and Italian cuisine and is usually served to stimulate appetite.

Their signature dish is Chef Thomas House Bolognaise Spaghetti and is one of the most popular items on the menu. The place has great staff, excellent food, and great wine to enjoy your meal.

2. Fresno Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Located in Fashion Fair at 639 E Shaw Avenue # 149, Fresno Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a high-end steakhouse that serves aged prime beef and classic dishes like lobster tails. The first Fleming’s opened in Newport Beach, California in 1998 by restaurateurs Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. The eatery also has a separate Vegetarian and Vegan menu.

The food is delicious and heavenly and a special shoutout to the amazing prime new york strip steak which is always juicy, tender, and well cooked. The service is great and the staff is very friendly.

3. Parma

Located at 6729 North Palm Ave, Suite 101 in North Point Center, Parma Ristorante has been serving its customers since September of 1999. Parma Ristorante has won loads of accolades including ten California Restaurant Association - Fresno Area Chapter awards ranging from: "Best Italian Restaurant" to "Most Romantic".

The pasta is made from scratch in this restaurant and combined with authentic Italian flavors produces some of the best Italian dishes you would ever taste. You cannot go wrong with ordering Pappardelle with Pesto and the Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Sauce for the dessert.

4. Campagnia Bistro

Located at 1185 E Champlain Dr in Washinton Square, Campagnia Bistro is an upscale eatery that has a Californian relaxed ambiance with delicious food. The place has won several awards like Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Award – Best Brunch between 2011 to 2018 (except for the year 2017), 2014, 2015, 2016 Open Table – Diner’s Choice Award, Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Award – Best Patio Dining 2018, 2016, and many more. The portion sizes are generous and the presentation is great. Whether you want to try a chicken wrap or a lemon cheesecake, you will not be disappointed.

5. Cracked Pepper Bistro

Located at 6737 N Palm Ave, Cracked Pepper Bistro is a Warm Californian-style Bistro with a menu that is seasonal and rotates throughout the year to ensure that your food is prepared with fresh local ingredients. This eatery is a creation of Chef Vatche Moukhtarian who established this in 2006 and is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. Some of the most popular menu items include scallop pasta, bistro caesar, and wood-fired grilled prime ribeye. Their crab cakes are awesome as well.

