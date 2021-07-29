Arlington, TX

Top Places to Eat on a Budget in Arlington, TX

Sulabh Gupta

Arlington is a city in the state of Texas located in Tarrant County. Arlington is the second-largest city in the county after Fort Worth in the county. The city is well populated and currently is the 49th most populous city in the United States, the seventh most populous city in the state of Texas.

The city is full of museums, attractions, thrilling amusement parks, and many more attractions to keep its visitors as well as locals entertained and is a great place to visit any time of the year. If you are in Arlington for a weekend, here are some of the best places to grab food at a very reasonable price.

1. Shipley Do-Nuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyEDs_0bBtKbqz00
Shipley Do-Nuts(Facebook)

Located at 501 E Abram St, Shipley Do-nuts is a chain eatery where customers can enjoy a variety of yeast, cakes, filled donuts, kolaches, espresso drinks, smoothies, etc. The place is usually busy with long line ups but the service is fast.

Some of the best-selling menu items at Shipley are éclair donuts (with custard), kolache with cheese-stuffed sausage, plain iced donuts, and apple fritters. The donuts aren’t too sweet and the texture is perfect. Whether you are visiting Arlington for a few days or just as a pit stop, this is one eatery you should not miss.

2. Pioneer Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvfyJ_0bBtKbqz00
Pioneer Restaurant(Facebook)

Located at 306 109th St, Pioneer Restaurant is a cozy family-run diner with all-day breakfast and lunch choices. The restaurant has a separate kid’s menu and offers daily specials. Most of the dishes are in the range of $10.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the "San Francisco Treat Omelette" which contains Broccoli, Ham, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese and is priced less than $9. They also have a wide selection of pies to try including apple, cherry, lemon meringue, sugar-free chocolate cream, chocolate peanut butter cream, and the list goes on. It doesn't matter what kind of pie you end up ordering you will not be disappointed. The pies are very modestly priced as well.

3. J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZnl2_0bBtKbqz00
J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill(Facebook)

Located at 400 E Abram St, J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill is an Irish pub with a party vibe and is a perfect stop for a meal before catching a game or on a Friday night. They have a bar with live music, and a shuttle to the nearby Cowboys stadium.

The place has several good options like fried chicken priced at $11.99, house special Burgers priced for a 1/3 for $5.99, or the 1/2 for ($7.49) and is a great option to feed yourself without breaking the bank. The portion size is good and the service staff is great.

4. In-N-Out Burger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0OqY_0bBtKbqz00
In-N-Out Burger(Facebook)

Located at 1075 W Interstate 20, In-N-Out Burger is a classic California-based burger chain that serves customizable patties, hand-cut fries, and thick shakes. The menu is quite simple and fresh, and they have been serving their customers since 1948.

The menu items are priced as low as $5 and the portion size is very generous for the price. If you are not sure what to order, try "Double Double" which is served with two beef patties along with fresh tomatoes, onions and is priced a little under $5. If you are looking for a cheap place to eat, it doesn't get better than this.

5. Jay Jay Café

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xzZM_0bBtKbqz00
Jay Jay Café(Facebook)

Located at 4401 Little Rd Ste 580, Jay Jay Café is perfect when you want to have a weekend brunch with great service, outstanding prices, and a homey ambiance. They bake fresh pies daily and serve breakfast all day. You cannot go wrong with their Fried Chicken which is served with two eggs of any style, hash browns or fries and toast and is priced at under $10. The restaurant also offers sugar-free pies.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1b4462c42c8ce638b89f9a15ab006cdb.blob

Follow me to read about upcoming technology trends, business strategy, and articles and tips.

4364 followers
Loading

More from Sulabh Gupta

Malibu, CA

Top Must-Try Fine Dining Restaurants in Malibu, CA

Malibu is a beautiful beach city in the Santa Monica Mountains and is home to several famous Hollywood celebrities. The city is just 30 miles (48 km) west of Downtown Los Angeles and the city is famous for its Mediterranean climate. The city has some of the best restaurants with delicious food and spectacular ocean views.Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

Top Must-Visit Attractions in Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln is the capital city of Nebraska and the second-most populous city in Nebraska. Founded in 1856, the city was renamed after President Abraham Lincoln and became the state capital in 1869. Lincoln is an offbeat city and offers the best of both urban and rural life. The city is home to numerous museums and other cultural attractions and it doesn't matter what interests you, Lincoln has no shortage of things to do for its visitors.Read full story
Fresno, CA

Top Fine Dining Restaurants in Fresno, CA

Fresno is a beautiful city near the geographical center of California. It is in the center of San Joaquin Valley, the southern portion of California’s Central Valley. Fresno is approximately 220 miles (350 km) north of Los Angeles and approximately 185 miles (300 km) southeast of San Francisco.Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

Top Must-Visit Attractions in Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque is the most populous city in the US state of New Mexico. The city has one of the highest elevations of any major city in the US ranging from 1500 m to 2000 m. Albuquerque is a fascinating mix of diverse cultures, natural beauty, rich history, and mid-century charm.Read full story
Fontana, CA

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Fontana, California

Fontana is a vibrant city nestled against the San Bernardino mountains and situated in San Bernardino County, California. The city was founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913 and it remained essentially rural until World War II when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. While the steel industry ruled the economy of the city in the past, Fontana, today is a regional center with plenty of fun and entertaining attractions for tourists and visitors of all ages.Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, CA

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a charter city in Northern Los Angeles County, in the Antelope Valley of the western Mojave Desert in Southern California. The community is famous for its art and cultural events, including the annual California Poppy Festival that brings in more than 60,000 visitors to the region to see widespread blooms of the state’s official flower. The city also has several movie scenes shot including the Two Pines Church that featured in many scenes of Quentin Tarantino's movie, Kill Bill.Read full story
6 comments
Honolulu, HI

Best Attractions to Visit on Your Next Trip to Honolulu

Honolulu is the capital and the largest city in Hawaii. Other than being Hawaii's main gateway to the world, Honolulu is a major hub for international business, finance, and is characterized by a mix of diverse cultures.Read full story
Wichita, KS

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Wichita, KS

Wichita is a city in South-Central Kansas and is popularly known as The Air Capital of the World. The nickname was first used by the Aeronautical Chamber of Commerce in 1929 due to the large presence of aviation and aeronautical corporations in the city. Wichita is home to some of the biggest universities in the state of Kansas including Wichita State University, Friends University, and Newman University.Read full story
6 comments
Toledo, OH

Top Fun-Filled Attractions in Toledo, OH

Toledo is the fourth most populous city in Ohio behind Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. The city serves as a major trade center for the Midwest and is located on the west bank of the Maumee River.Read full story
Milpitas, CA

Top Restaurants to Try in Milpitas, California

Milpitas is a beautiful city in Santa Clara County in California and is home to the largest Bay area enclosed mall, The Great Mall of the Bay Area in Northern California. There are approximately 200 stores in the mall and consists of a total of 1,357,000 square feet of retail area. Most of the visitors come to Milpitas to shop and get some retail therapy.Read full story
6 comments
Kansas State

Top Must-Visit Places for Your Next Trip to Wichita, KS

Wichita is the largest city in the US state of Kansas. In the 1920s and 1930s, several aircraft manufacturing companies were established in Wichita earning the city the name of "The Air Capital of the World". Even today Wichita is a major center of aircraft manufacturing with companies like Textron Aviation, Airbus, and Learjet continuing their operations in the city.Read full story
6 comments
Oklahoma State

Best Attractions to Visit for Your Next Trip to Tulsa

Tulsa is the second-most populous city in the state of Oklahoma and the 47th most populous city in the United States of America. While the city's economy was driven by the energy sector initially and it was once called the Oil capital of the world, the city today has diversified sectors consisting of finance, telecom, aviation, and technology.Read full story
Henderson, NV

Best Places to Visit During Your Trip to Henderson, NV

Henderson is the second biggest city in Nevada after Las Vegas and is located about 25 km southeast of downtown Las Vegas. While no other city comes close to how popular Las Vegas is, Henderson is a great laid-back suburban alternative to the bright lights and party destination that Sin City has to offer.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Top Must-Visit Attractions in Arlington, TX

Arlington is a city located in the US state of Texas. The city ranks 49th on the most populous city in the USA and is the seventh most populous city in the state of Texas. Arlington captures the spirit of Texas perfectly. The city is full of museums, attractions, thrilling amusement parks, and many more attractions to keep its visitors as well as locals entertained.Read full story
Riverside, CA

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Riverside, CA

Riverside is a city in California and is named for its location besides the Santa Ana River. Riverside was founded in the early 1870s and it is the birthplace of the California citrus industry and home to the Mission Inn, the largest mission revival style building in the United States.Read full story
6 comments
Chula Vista, CA

Best Must-Try Restaurants During Your Visit to Chula Vista

Chula Vista is famously known as the Lemon Capital of the world. The city hosts the annual Chula Vista Lemon festival along with food, crafts, music, and performances. It is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the fifteenth largest in the state of California. The city has some of the best ocean views and you can catch sunrise or sunset from almost any corner of the city.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Best Places to Visit During Your Next Trip to Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs is the second-most populous city in the US city of Colorado behind Denver. The city is home to 24 national sports governing bodies and is situated on the eastern slope of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.Read full story
California State

Best Things to Do in Fontana, California

Fontana is a city located in San Bernardino County in California. It is the 18th largest city in California by population. In Italian, the word "Fontana" means "water source" which is apt due to the nearby Santa Ana River. Founded in 1913, the city grew largely due to the Kaiser Steel Mill which provided jobs and boosted the economy of the city. The city has now grown to a regional center and has several attractions to entertain tourists and visitors of all ages.Read full story
8 comments
Arizona State

Top Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Mesa is a city in the US state of Arizona and is the largest suburban city by population in the United States and the third-largest city in Arizona after Phoenix and Tucson. The city is home to numerous educational facilities and the largest relief airport in the Phoenix area.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy