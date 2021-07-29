Top Places to Eat on a Budget in Arlington, TX

Arlington is a city in the state of Texas located in Tarrant County. Arlington is the second-largest city in the county after Fort Worth in the county. The city is well populated and currently is the 49th most populous city in the United States, the seventh most populous city in the state of Texas.

The city is full of museums, attractions, thrilling amusement parks, and many more attractions to keep its visitors as well as locals entertained and is a great place to visit any time of the year. If you are in Arlington for a weekend, here are some of the best places to grab food at a very reasonable price.

1. Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts (Facebook)

Located at 501 E Abram St, Shipley Do-nuts is a chain eatery where customers can enjoy a variety of yeast, cakes, filled donuts, kolaches, espresso drinks, smoothies, etc. The place is usually busy with long line ups but the service is fast.

Some of the best-selling menu items at Shipley are éclair donuts (with custard), kolache with cheese-stuffed sausage, plain iced donuts, and apple fritters. The donuts aren’t too sweet and the texture is perfect. Whether you are visiting Arlington for a few days or just as a pit stop, this is one eatery you should not miss.

2. Pioneer Restaurant

Pioneer Restaurant (Facebook)

Located at 306 109th St, Pioneer Restaurant is a cozy family-run diner with all-day breakfast and lunch choices. The restaurant has a separate kid’s menu and offers daily specials. Most of the dishes are in the range of $10.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the "San Francisco Treat Omelette" which contains Broccoli, Ham, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese and is priced less than $9. They also have a wide selection of pies to try including apple, cherry, lemon meringue, sugar-free chocolate cream, chocolate peanut butter cream, and the list goes on. It doesn't matter what kind of pie you end up ordering you will not be disappointed. The pies are very modestly priced as well.

3. J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill

J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill (Facebook)

Located at 400 E Abram St, J. Gilligan's Bar & Grill is an Irish pub with a party vibe and is a perfect stop for a meal before catching a game or on a Friday night. They have a bar with live music, and a shuttle to the nearby Cowboys stadium.

The place has several good options like fried chicken priced at $11.99, house special Burgers priced for a 1/3 for $5.99, or the 1/2 for ($7.49) and is a great option to feed yourself without breaking the bank. The portion size is good and the service staff is great.

4. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger (Facebook)

Located at 1075 W Interstate 20, In-N-Out Burger is a classic California-based burger chain that serves customizable patties, hand-cut fries, and thick shakes. The menu is quite simple and fresh, and they have been serving their customers since 1948.

The menu items are priced as low as $5 and the portion size is very generous for the price. If you are not sure what to order, try "Double Double" which is served with two beef patties along with fresh tomatoes, onions and is priced a little under $5. If you are looking for a cheap place to eat, it doesn't get better than this.

5. Jay Jay Café

Jay Jay Café (Facebook)

Located at 4401 Little Rd Ste 580, Jay Jay Café is perfect when you want to have a weekend brunch with great service, outstanding prices, and a homey ambiance. They bake fresh pies daily and serve breakfast all day. You cannot go wrong with their Fried Chicken which is served with two eggs of any style, hash browns or fries and toast and is priced at under $10. The restaurant also offers sugar-free pies.

