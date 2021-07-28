Albuquerque, NM

Top Must-Visit Attractions in Albuquerque, NM

Sulabh Gupta

Albuquerque is the most populous city in the US state of New Mexico. The city has one of the highest elevations of any major city in the US ranging from 1500 m to 2000 m. Albuquerque is a fascinating mix of diverse cultures, natural beauty, rich history, and mid-century charm.

Whether you are into natural beauty, learning more about culture and history, outdoor recreational activities, or visiting popular movie shooting locations, Albuquerque has you covered. Here is a list of some of the top-rated attractions for your next visit to Albuquerque.

Sandia Peak Tramway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goxgZ_0bAaYoxq00
Sandia Peak Tramway(Flickr)

Sandia Peak Tramway runs atop the Sandia Peak and is the longest tramway in the world. At over 10,000 feet, you can view the spectacular view of Albuquerque and the nearby Sandia Mountains. The tramway offers a 2.7-mile long ride on suspended cable and on a clear day, visitors' view encompasses over 11,000 miles. At the peak, you can grab dinner at one of the restaurants with a spectacular view and hike through one of the trails. It is recommended to take the tramway at sunset for the most gorgeous views.

Albuquerque's Old Town

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN6t1_0bAaYoxq00
Old Town Albuquerque(Flickr)

Albuquerque's Old Town is the site of the original Spanish settlement and you can see the influence that Spanish and Native American cultures have had on the place for the past hundreds of years. The cobblestone streets are filled with brightly colored adobe structures containing restaurants, shops, and art galleries. It is a perfect place for an afternoon stroll and to have a long brunch. The Old Town is also home to the oldest building in Albuquerque, the San Felipe de Neri Church.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N26i8_0bAaYoxq00
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta(Flickr)

Albuquerque has a dry climate thanks to the miles of deserts that surround the city and that makes it a perfect place for hot air ballooning. If you are visiting in the first week of October, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta should not be missed. For an entire week, the sky is filled with hundreds of colorful balloons. The mass release of balloons just before sunrise is a sight to behold. At sunset, the balloons are illuminated against the dark sky. It is recommended to reach the Balloon Fiesta Park early in the morning to avoid traffic and to dress in layers as mornings can be chilly.

Petroglyph National Monument

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnI3K_0bAaYoxq00
Petroglyph National Monument(Flickr)

If you are interested in ancient history, visiting Petroglyph National Monument is a must. Located on the west side of the Rio Grande River, this 7200-acre park is home to over twenty thousand carved images on volcanic rocks by some of the earliest settlers. The visitor center offers excellent exhibits that interpret some of the carvings and also offers visitors several educational programs. Keep in mind that the viewing trails are a few miles away from the visitor center. If you only have time to visit a part of the park, then visit the Boca Negra Canyon area with 3 trails and over 100 petroglyphs to see.

ABQ BioPark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMTRl_0bAaYoxq00
ABQ BioPark(Facebook)

ABQ BioPark is a 4-in-1 attraction housing the Albuquerque Aquarium, the Rio Grande Zoo, the Tingley Beach, and the Rio Grande Botanical Gardens. Thanks to the 285,000-gallon shark tank, the aquarium is a big hit with children. The Zoo houses over 200 species while the botanical garden is a beautiful 36-acre space housing several exotic plants and peaceful walking paths to give you some serenity. The beach is a great place to hike, bike, and even fish. Definitely, a place where you can easily spend the whole day, ABQ BioPark is one of the coolest attractions in Albuquerque.

