Boise Schools Are Back in Session, and In-Person Learning is Back!

Boise School District logoBoise School District

Monday, August 16, was the first day of the 2021-2022 school year in the Boise School District (BSD). After a previous school year that saw virtual learning being extensively used, students and educators alike were excited to start the year with in-person classes. While all grades and ages are important, the students in high school were greatly impacted last year as they were preparing for college, vo-tech, and life in general.

Two weeks ago, as COVID-19 cases were once again on the rise, the Boise School District updated its Fall 2021 COVID-19 Response Plan to require all students and staff to wear face masks while indoors, as well at any event where physical distancing is impractical.

The School Board had reviewed guidance from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local data regarding the increased levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

“We know from last school year that face masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Boise School Board President Dave Wagers. “We’re disappointed that we have been forced to take what feels like a step backwards, but our top priority is providing students with a high-quality education in a safe and effective learning environment.” (source: https://www.boiseschools.org/news/what_s_new/mask_requirement_reinstated)

Each Local Education Agency (LEA) in Idaho was required to have a “Safe return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan Checklist.” The Boise School District completed and submitted their checklist mid-July of this year, several weeks ahead of the state-mandated deadline. The main items in the checklist were

  • Mitigation Strategies Information
  • Narrative Information
  • Assurances
  • Determination of Revision Dates for the Plan

So while the district, and all of the schools across the state and the nation, work to maintain in-person learning, the Boise School District is proud of its accomplishments.

  • More National Merit Semi-Finalists than any other district in Idaho
  • Almost three-fourths (72%) of the district’s teachers possess a Master’s Degree (or higher)
  • Fifteen of the district’s schools have a full-time Kindergarten
  • The district’s high schools are ranked in the top 11% of all high schools in the nation

The Boise School District currently has forty-six schools to cover an area of 456 square miles and over 25,000 students: 33 elementary schools; 8 junior high schools, and 5 senior high schools. Boundary zoning (where students will go to school based on where they live) is a dynamic process. For example, my son went to Cole School (now demolished) for elementary grades, but currently “our” elementary school would be Koelsch, even though Morley Nelson Elementary School is at most one-third of the distance as is Koelsch.

School is back in session; that means flashing lights round schools will be in operation, and all drivers are required to slow to no more than 20 miles per hour in those flashing light zones. Drive carefully -- save a child.

