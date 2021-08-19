The Popular Western Idaho Fair Opens in Two Days

In a previous article, I was a bit skeptical that the Western Idaho Fair in Boise was going ahead as planned for this year’s fair as it had been cancelled in 2020. It’s ON, and that makes everyone happy!

The Fair opens its gates this Friday the 20th, and will run through Sunday the 29th, which in previous years had been the last day before the first day of school. Given what has occurred in the past eighteen months, schools are opening on various dates for this new school year. And most of them -- maybe even all of the schools -- are opening in person!

Advance Pricing is available through Thursday the 19th; the website does not indicate what the pricing will be once the fair opens. As of Wednesday the 18th, ticket prices are as follows

$75 Family Pack that includes 4 gate admissions and 2 carnival wristbands.

that includes 4 gate admissions and 2 carnival wristbands. $60 Double the Fun Carnival Deal that includes 2 carnival wristbands and 2 gate admissions each good for one day per person at the fair.

that includes 2 carnival wristbands and 2 gate admissions each good for one day per person at the fair. $7 Senior Gate Admission (Age 62+)

(Age 62+) $8 Adult Gate Admission (ages 12-61)

(ages 12-61) $6 Youth Gate Admission (ages 6-11)

(ages 6-11) FREE B (ages 5 and under)

$25 Carnival Wristband that you wear on your wrist and can ride all day; good for one day

There are plenty of concerts to keep you entertained -- here is the current listing:

August 23 -- Granger Smith

August 24 -- Nelly

August 25 -- Chicago

August 26 -- Jon Pardi

August 27 -- Seether

There is a lot of other entertainment on the schedule, such as country singing; hypnosis; comedy; a human cannonball, Robocars, and many more!

Certainly popular with the younger children, there will be clowns roaming around the fairgrounds every day the fair is open.

Another “every day the fair is open” activity is the Butterfly Adventures, an interactive butterfly exhibit that creates a magical and educational experience for children and adults of all ages.

Interested in Tractors?

If tractors are your thing, or you’re just looking for something “different’ and interesting, there is both the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull (Off to the races, kids in the crowd from ages 4 to 12 put the tractor pedal to the proverbial metal to win out at the end of the ride.) as well as the Antique Tractor Display (Go back in time on the farm by scoping out a wide range of antique and horse drawn tractors and farm equipment with demonstrations daily.). Both of these activities take place each day of the fair.

This year’s theme is “Ready to Party Like it’s 2019?” and the fair is open in Boise from noon until eleven pm each day except that final day when it closes at nine.

You missed out on the Fair last year; go twice this year to make up for last year’s non-attendance!

