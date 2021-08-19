Doctor Picked for Central District Health Board in Boise Called "Controversial" by Some

Central District Health (CDH) in Boise is one of the seven public health boards in the Great State of Idaho. With a statewide population of about 1.86 million people, one might think that CDH is responsible for the health of about 266,000 -- or one-seventh of the state’s population. And when you find out that CDH covers only four of the state’s forty-four counties, you might start thinking even smaller than 266,000.

Quite the opposite is true, however, which is why the recent pick of Dr. Ryan Cole to CDH’s board of health has been called controversial by some.

Idaho’s public health districts were established in 1970 “to ensure essential public health services are made available to protect the health of all citizens of the state – no matter how large or small their county population.” (source: https://www.cdhd.idaho.gov/about.php)

The area covered by CDH is Ada, Canyon, Elmore, and Valley counties, the District 4 area in green above. According to the latest census figures, these counties have the following populations:

Ada 507,233 -- the most populous county in the state

Canyon 243,075 -- the second most populous county in the state

Elmore 27,809

Valley 12,134

This is a total of 790,251 -- a total of 42.5% of the state’s population. Now you can see why the makeup of the public health board for Central District Health is important; it’s responsible for three-sevenths of the people in the entire state.

The governance of CDH is by a seven-member Board of Health who are appointed by the County Commissioners of its four counties. And state law requires that at least one member of the board be a licensed physician, a situation that became a problem when the board’s only physician, Dr. Ted Epperly, did not have his tenure continued when his term expired in June. Epperly had differed with other members of the board, and his vocal support of mask mandates and other actions that he said would slow the spread of COVID-19, went against the majority of the board.

In a recent 2-1 vote by the Ada County commissioners, Dr. Ryan Cole was selected to fill Dr. Epperly’s role; but it’s not final yet. Cole’s selection has been called controversial by some because of comments he made that are critical of the COVID-19 vaccine. He subsequently stated that he is not anti-vaccine, and that he and his family members have gotten vaccinated against other diseases. But his choice of words made it clear that they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Cole’s place on the CDH board is not yet final as the commissioners from the three other CDH counties will also vote on which of the three candidates (Dr. Cole; Dr. Stanley Moss, and Dr. Sky Blue) they prefer before the appointment is finalized.

Until then, CDH is being governed by its other six members.

