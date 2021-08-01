A Fun Time at the College of Western Idaho Night at the Boise Hawks Baseball Game

July 29 Box Score for Boise Hawks pointstreak.com

Thursday evening, July 29, was CWI (College of Western Idaho) night at the Boise Hawks baseball game in Boise, Idaho. Cutting right to the final score, Boise beat Idaho Falls by a score of 13-11. While the win looks convincing, it wasn’t really that easy. The box score above shows that the Hawks were behind right away, not getting even until the bottom of the fifth inning, with a score of 6-6. Each team scored four runs in the sixth, and then Boise pulled away with a three-run eighth inning for 13-10.

Idaho Falls scored one run in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Boise. The game was a long one at four hours and twelve minutes. It’s a good thing there was no school the next day for the youngster in attendance as the game wasn’t over until almost 11:30.

Some CWI staff and scholarship recipients Stuart Gustafson

In addition to being a fun evening for the CWI staff and faculty who were in attendance, two $1,000 scholarship recipients were honored early in the game, as seen above. You can see that we were on the third base side, and in the shade the entire time. That was really helpful given that the air temperature hovered right around 100°, and the sun beating down made it even hotter for those in the sun.

Anyone can have a Bat Boy -- Boise Hawks have a Bat Dog!

This video clip is not from the game on the 29th, but it was from this season, and it shows the fun-loving bat dog who retrieves the bat after each Boise Hawks hit. For a while, he was the only thing that was drawing cheers from the home crowd as the Hawks didn’t scored their first run until the third inning, being behind 5-2.

Humphrey the Hawk and Fans Stuart Gustafson

Humphrey the Hawk is always a big hit with the fans of all ages. I was in the second row, one seat off the aisle. Humphrey saw it was empty, and he came to sit by me. All his communication is by visual gestures, so you don’t know if it is a male or a female inside the costume. With the heat that we’ve been having for the past month (here’s a link to one of my recent articles), “Humphrey” must get pretty hot inside. I hope he/she is able to take some breaks to cool down every so often.

The article's author and Humphrey the Hawk Stuart Gustafson

Since the CWI attendees were all in the same area on the third base side, it was easy for the staff to toss shirts and give away SWAG bags. My name was drawn, and I received one of the bags. The logoed Contigo travel coffee cup is really nice, and I look forward to being able to use it soon. The bag itself will be great for taking a notebook to school when classes resume in a few weeks.

SWAG bag contents Stuart Gustafson

It was a great opportunity to see some CWI staff and faculty at the Boise Hawks baseball game, and it is always a plus when the home team wins. They’re currently at 25 wins and 34 losses for the season, but the 96 games will be a valuable learning experience for all the young players.

