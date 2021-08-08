Solo Hikes and Fly Fishing in Washington State During Covid 19

Photo by Jonathan-Bottoms Unsplash

Outdoors and Recreation: Hiking and Fly Fishing

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Of course, everyone has heard about Covid 19 by now and the potential dangers of socializing in large groups. What some might not be aware of is that, according to the CDC, there has also been an increase in the number of mental issues since Covid 19 began in 2020.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm

According to several mental health studies, being in nature or even among trees can lower your blood pressure, reduce stress, and improve your mood.

https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/90720.html

I don't do very many strenuous hikes anymore due to bad knees, but I do find time to get out into nature either on a short and flat hike or while fly fishing several times a month usually. Fortunately, Washington State provides me with a lot of opportunities for both.

Safety Concerns

While Covid 19 continues to be a major health risk for many people all over the world, doing solo hikes or fly fishing trips aren't risk-free themselves. Dangerous people, dangerous animals, risk of injury, and sudden potentially hazardous changes in the weather are just a few of the risks you might face while doing a solo hike or fishing trip. At the same time, with some preparation, I think it is possible to reduce these risks considerably.

Long-haired. short-haired, and no haired freaky people.

One of the potential dangers of hiking or fly fishing by yourself are the type of people you might encounter. I won't lie, in the past twenty-three years, I've had two vehicles broken into while I was on the river. I've also seen people doing some serious illegal drugs, very drunk, and carrying guns. There have been a few times when I decided to cut my hike or fly fishing trip short because I was worried about my safety.

Washington State though does have plenty of urban areas with access to streams, lakes, and forests rivers for both hiking and fly fishing. I realize part of the point of this article is to keep away from people because of Covid 19, but at the same time being close to a populated area while you are hiking or fly fishing isn't a bad idea if you do happen to get into trouble. Also, bringing your dog along for hikes and even while fly fishing, if the water levels are low enough, is another way to at least be a little bit safer while you are going solo. There are plenty of heavily wooded hikes and places to fly fish that are never more than a mile away from a populated area in Washington State.

Lions (mountain), bears, rattlesnakes, and Deer Ticks, oh my!

It is good to remember that when you are hiking or fly fishing in the woods you aren't always at the top of the food chain. Even though there are plenty of places to hike and fly fish that are heavily populated that doesn't mean that cougars and bears won't be in the area as well. Almost every year in places as heavily populated as East Bellevue there are bear and cougar sightings. I've never felt the need to carry bear mace with me, but I have seen black bears a few times while fly fishing on the North Fork of the Nooksack River and I have heard cougars at night while camping in Eastern Washington as well as seeing their tracks the next day. And while fly fishing some of the small streams in Eastern Washington rattlesnakes and Deer Ticks are pretty common.

So yeah, there are certainly dangers when hiking or fly fishing solo, but at the same time if you use your common sense and take the proper precautions you can still enjoy a safe day out in nature despite Covid 19.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.