Solo Hikes and Fly Fishing in Washington State During Covid 19

stevenbhow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpCTZ_0bLErfTv00
Photo by Jonathan-Bottoms Unsplash

Outdoors and Recreation: Hiking and Fly Fishing

Of course, everyone has heard about Covid 19 by now and the potential dangers of socializing in large groups. What some might not be aware of is that, according to the CDC, there has also been an increase in the number of mental issues since Covid 19 began in 2020.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm

According to several mental health studies, being in nature or even among trees can lower your blood pressure, reduce stress, and improve your mood.

https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/90720.html

I don't do very many strenuous hikes anymore due to bad knees, but I do find time to get out into nature either on a short and flat hike or while fly fishing several times a month usually. Fortunately, Washington State provides me with a lot of opportunities for both.

Safety Concerns

While Covid 19 continues to be a major health risk for many people all over the world, doing solo hikes or fly fishing trips aren't risk-free themselves. Dangerous people, dangerous animals, risk of injury, and sudden potentially hazardous changes in the weather are just a few of the risks you might face while doing a solo hike or fishing trip. At the same time, with some preparation, I think it is possible to reduce these risks considerably.

Long-haired. short-haired, and no haired freaky people.

One of the potential dangers of hiking or fly fishing by yourself are the type of people you might encounter. I won't lie, in the past twenty-three years, I've had two vehicles broken into while I was on the river. I've also seen people doing some serious illegal drugs, very drunk, and carrying guns. There have been a few times when I decided to cut my hike or fly fishing trip short because I was worried about my safety.

Washington State though does have plenty of urban areas with access to streams, lakes, and forests rivers for both hiking and fly fishing. I realize part of the point of this article is to keep away from people because of Covid 19, but at the same time being close to a populated area while you are hiking or fly fishing isn't a bad idea if you do happen to get into trouble. Also, bringing your dog along for hikes and even while fly fishing, if the water levels are low enough, is another way to at least be a little bit safer while you are going solo. There are plenty of heavily wooded hikes and places to fly fish that are never more than a mile away from a populated area in Washington State.

Lions (mountain), bears, rattlesnakes, and Deer Ticks, oh my!

It is good to remember that when you are hiking or fly fishing in the woods you aren't always at the top of the food chain. Even though there are plenty of places to hike and fly fish that are heavily populated that doesn't mean that cougars and bears won't be in the area as well. Almost every year in places as heavily populated as East Bellevue there are bear and cougar sightings. I've never felt the need to carry bear mace with me, but I have seen black bears a few times while fly fishing on the North Fork of the Nooksack River and I have heard cougars at night while camping in Eastern Washington as well as seeing their tracks the next day. And while fly fishing some of the small streams in Eastern Washington rattlesnakes and Deer Ticks are pretty common.

So yeah, there are certainly dangers when hiking or fly fishing solo, but at the same time if you use your common sense and take the proper precautions you can still enjoy a safe day out in nature despite Covid 19.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_13a6e88e3ee286a522d590a86b11a401.blob

Steve Howard has a BA in creative writing from Western Washington University and has published flash fiction, short stories, haibun, and creative non-fiction, poetry and haiku in numerous literary journals. His self-published collection of short stories Satori in the Slip Stream, Something Gaijin This Way Comes, and others were released in 2018. His poetry collection Diet of a Piss Poor Poet was released in 2019. Book One of Mystical Meat Machines was released in 2020. He currently teaches English in Japan and is a semi-professional stand up comedian. https://www.amazon.com/Steve-Howard/e/B00WQX1D96?ref_=dbs_p_ebk_r00_abau_000000

Auburn, WA
509 followers
Loading

More from stevenbhow

Washington State

Hiking the Cedar River Trail, Washington

The Cedar River Trail is a seventeen mile hike that is excellent to do from the late Spring well into mid-Fall before the first heavy rains. During the Fall and Winter when the Cedar River is swollen with rain water parts of the trail or underwater. Though, there are still sections of the trail that can be hiked. But if you want to do a half day or full day hike, if you walk slower, late Spring to mid-Fall the the best times to give the Cedar River Trail a try.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing the Cedar River, Washington

I'm basically a chld of the 70's (born 1970) and I spent a signigant part of childhood living in Maple Valley. As a kid my dad would often take me to the Cedar River in Maple Valley where we would cast spinning gear for Stealhead. I remember seeing a lot of large Fall Salmon in the river as well at that time. In the summer time we would often bait fish for Rainbow and Cutthroat Trout.Read full story
Washington State

Hiking Coal Creek Trail, Washington State

This one is just a hiking story, but there are plenty of chances along the Coal Creek Trail to see spawning Chinook, Coho, and Chum Salmon. There are also so impressively large Sea Run Cutthroat Trout that spawn in this small creek. Fall and early Winter when the water levels are hire after a ogod rain is the best time to see these fish. Fly Fishing Coal Creek, or any type of fishing actually, is not allow. Though, Coal Creek does flow into Lake Washington, so it may be possible to fish the mouth of Coal Creek. As always, check the current regulations carefully before fly fishing any body of water in Washington State. I have made a few mistakes over the years and ended up paying some expensive fines.Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Hiking and Fly Fishing the Des Moines Creek Trail, Washington

Long ago when my knees, ankles, and the rest of my body were in much better shape than they are now I used to jog along the Des Moines Creek Trail to the Water Treatment Plant and back, about three miles or so two or three times a week. When the weather was good in the mornings I often had the entire trail to myself. Occasionally a plane landing at Sea Tac Airport would fly over and shatter the sounds of the birds singing in the trees and the gentle rumble of Des Moines Creek, but otherwise it was almost always a very peaceful place for a short jog.Read full story
Washington State

Hiking and Fly Fishing Lost Lake, Washington State

With Mt. Baker as its backyard basically, of course Whatcom County is going to have some amazing places to hike. When I lived in Bellingham while attending Western Washington University I spent a lot of my free time hiking and fly fishing all around Whatcom County. There are some great hikes and fishing spots within and a few miles outside of Bellingham itself. One of those is the nine to ten mile hikes you can do on Chuckanut Mountain to Lost Lake.Read full story
Washington State

Hiking and Fly Fishing Meadowdale Beach Park, Washington

After I graduated from Western Washington University in the early 2000’s I lived in the town of Edmonds, Washington for about six months. While I lived there I explored a lot of the beaches around the town hoping to fly fish for Sea Run Cutthroats and whatever else I could catch in the salt water. One of the best spots I found was Meadowdale Beach Park.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing British Columbia, Canada

It is sometimes easy to forget, but Washington State borders the Canadian Provence of British Columbia. Which is a shame because when it comes to fly fishing the only thing that can be said about BC is world class. Vancouver is only about two and half hours north of Seattle.Read full story
Westport, WA

Fly Fishing In Westport, Washington State

Though I have been on charter boats out of Westport for both Salmon and Halibut a several times I have only tried fly fishing there a few times. I have read though that fly fishing for Surf Perch from the jetty can be good if you fly fish the right tides. In coming tides and just before the out going tide seems to be the best. The few times I tried it though I only succeeded in catching a very large and angry looking crab. I not sure why he decided to grab my pink and white Clouser Minnow as I was retrieving it, but he did and the crab ended up being my first and so far only, catch and release (fish) out of Westport.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing For Redband Rainbow Trout, Washington State

I learned something I found very interesting today about Washington State’s Rainbow Trout population. Washington State is home to three subspecies of Rainbow Trout. There are the coastal rainbow trout (Onchorhynchus mykiss irideus) and the Columbia Basin Redband trout (O. mykiss gairdneri). There is also a unique type of Rainbow Trout that can only be found in Crescent Lake near Gray’s Harbor and when it is spawning, in Lyre River called the Beardslee Rainbow Trout. The Coastal Rainbow Trout occurs in western Washington and is the one stocked in most lakes. The Redband Rainbow Trout are in the lower Columbia River as well as many tributaries that flow into Oregon as well.Read full story
Ocean Shores, WA

Fly Fishing Ocean Shores, Washington State

Several years ago I spent a few days in Ocean Shores. On one of those days I spent the day fly fishing in the ocean. I decided against the fresh water options, mainly Duck Lake, and planned on focusing my time and efforts on the jetty and beaches. At the time I didn’t know much about fly fish from the beach. After reading John Shewey’s book Northwest Fly Fishing: Trout and Beyond and watching some videos about how to fly fish from the beach I decided I while I was in Oceans Shores I would give it a try.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing the Hoh River in Washington State

I wish I had a really great story about how me and my friends drove several hours to the Hoh River in Olympic National Park on December and had an amazing time catch really big Steelhead on our fly rods. Unfortunately, that’s not how my trip went down.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing For Trout in the Fall, Washington State

Fly Fishing for Trout in the Fall, Washington State. If I had to chose a favorite season for fly fishing for trout in Washington State I think Fall would be it. It has most of the same benefits as Spring, but generally without the crowds, sudden hot weather, or spooky over fished trout. Also, because of cooler weather and more overcast days I think your window to catch trout in many places is much longer than it is in other seasons.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing For Surf Perch in Washington State

When you think of species of fish to fly fish for in Washington State most likely Rainbow Trout, Cuttroat Trout, Steelhead, and Coho Salmon come to mind. Maybe Pink and Chum Salmon along with Large Mouth Bass come to mind as a second choice. Surf Perch I imagine are way down your list somewhere of fish species you would most like to catch on a fly rod in Washington State.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing for Cuttroat Trout in Small Streams, Washington State

Fly Fishing for Cutthroat Trout in Small Streams, Washington State. When I first started fly fishing in Washington State I had a friend who was studying for his associates degree in Bellingham for an eventual job for the Washington State Department of Fish and Game. There was a very small creek that ran behind his house.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing for Carp in Washington State

My first encounter with a carp on a fly rod was actually in the early 90's in Northern California while casting in the California Delta. I hadn't been fly fishing very long at that time and had just bought a higher end Orvis fly rod and reel outfit. This was a huge step up from the $20 Eagle Claw fly rod and Martin reel I had been using.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing Year Around in Washington State

One of the hardest parts for me about fly fishing in Washington State is simply knowing which bodies of water are open and which are closed at any given time. A lot of the different species of fish in Washington have been struggling for many years so the rules and the areas which are open or closed can change suddenly and often as well. Especially for Salmon and Steelhead in the rivers and in the saltwater.Read full story
Bonney Lake, WA

Fly Fishing Bonney Lake in Washington State

I've mentioned before that I like fly fishing on smaller lakes from my float tube. Bonney Lake at only sixteen acres is one the smallest I've fished. This little lake has a boat ramp on the northend, is open all year around, and isn't very deep. Though its one draw back maybe is that it can get pretty weed infested late in the summer. Also, in the winter, because it isn't very big or deep it can freeze over during years that it gets cold enough.Read full story
Washington State

Fly Fishing Summer Trips in Western Washington

It's June. And the Seattle area hit 85F today. Though it looks like the temps will drop again with the coming clouds and rains I imagine many of the lakes are going to see the Rainbow trout and Kokanee start to move into deeper water. Especially as we move into Mid-July and August. I have a feeling it is going to be a very hot summer.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy