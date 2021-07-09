Fly Fishing For Lake Trout, Washington State

Photo by Sarah Labuda Unsplash

Last month I wrote an article about my Big Year for Trout, in which I talked about what if might be like to try and catch ever species of trout in Washington State on a fly rod. I briefly mentioned Lake Trout, which I think would most likely be the most difficult.



But it turns out, not impossible. I did some more research and found that fly fishers do in fact catch Lake Trout (some giant ones actually) using fly rods. From what I’ve read and from the videos I’ve watched though, it seems like there are all two small windows per year in which conditions are right for Lake Trout to be in water shallow enough to put them within fairly easy reach on a fly rod.



Lake Trout, like Brook Trout, Bull Trout/Dolly Varden, are actually a type of Char. They are native to lakes and some rivers in the far northern parts of Canada and Alaska, but they have been introduced to lakes all over the world. Washington State is one those lucky places. Ten lakes in seven different counties in Washington State have Lake Trout. The Washington State record came out of Lake Chelan in 2013, an absolute monster fish at nearly thirty six pounds.



To have a shot at these big fish you have to be on one of these lakes in either the Spring or Fall when conditions are just right.



Spring: From what I’ve read, Lake Trout will move into shallow water in the Spring, often after ice out, to fatten up. Almost all of the ten lakes listed on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife that hold Lake Trout are high elevation lakes that most likely freeze over in the winter. With the exception of Wallace and Bear Lake, all of these are big lakes, 100 to 4500 acres. I assume all of them are deep as well since Lake Trout tend to hang out in water that is 35 to 200 feet deep most of the time.

The videos and articles all mentioned that when Lake Trout move into shallower water they like flats with deep drop offs nearby. Assuming I didn’t hire a guide that knew the lake I was fly fishing, this is where I would start.



Fall: Apparently in the Fall Lake Trout move into shallower water to spawn. In the video I included it is September and many of the 35 inch Lake Trout caught were in water that was 3 to 5 feet deep. The video was shot on a lake in northern Manitoba, Canada, so I’m not sure if the spawning times for Washington State lakes would be exactly the same, but everything I read claimed Lake Trout spawn in the Fall. Again, this is something a good guide would probably know about the lake you are planning on fly fishing.



Gear:



Fly Rods: I don’t know if the Lake Trout in Washington State on average are as big as the ones in the video I included about fly fishing for them in Manitoba, Canada, but I still wouldn’t go any lighter than a seven weight. In fact, if you are throwing some of the huge flies that are recommended, a nine or ten weight might be a better. In the video several of those big Lake Trout are putting an impressive bend in the guy’s ten weight.



Fly Lines: Assuming the conditions are right and the Lake Trout are in 5 to 8 feet of water a floating line with weighted flies might be all you need. But, Lake Trout seem to like to chase flies for very long distances, an intermediate sinking line might be a better choice.



Flies: Big Streamers, Wooley Buggers, Leech Patterns, up to seven inches, seem to be what Lake Trout like. Again, they like to chase flies for a long ways. The video reminded me of fly fishing for Coho in rivers, another fish that often will chase a fly for a long way before either commiting or turning away. In the video they were using mostly black, olive and brown flies. I don’t know if these are the main colors that work of Lake Trout or not, but I would probably bring a few large colorful flies as well just in case.



This is a really good video about fly fishing for Lake Trout in Manitoba, Canada. It also shows the host catching some nice Arctic Grayling and some big Northern Pike as well.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmogkJKzg7U

