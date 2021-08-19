Denver, CO

Clean Air Colorado campaign launched by Colorado nonprofit, advocates for more driving options

(DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Public Interest Research Group, a Denver based nonprofit, has launched the CleanAirColorado campaign on Wednesday to advocate for additional action to help clean up Colorado's air quality.

The campaign calls on local, state and federal decision makers to work closely together in order to expand clean travel options to lessen pollution from gas and diesel powered vehicles, which is one of the larger contributing factors to polluted air.

“Another day, another ozone alert, and another set of warnings to find alternatives to driving a gas or diesel vehicle,” said Danny Katz, executive director of Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG). “But those warnings won’t be effective and we won’t be able to avoid another summer like this, if we don’t significantly expand the options people have to get around without a gas car. We need to make it easier to switch to a cleaner electric-powered car, truck or bike, or complete more trips by walking, biking, rolling, riding transit or via telework.”

The Denver Region and North Front Range set a new record on Thursday for the most ozone action alerts in a single session. Harmful pollutants such as ground-level ozone pollution can cause damage to lungs as well as worsen cardiovascular disease and stroke.

One of the two largest contributors to ozone pollution across the Front Range is transportation which is also the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that drive hotter, drier and more extreme fire seasons that produce smoke to Colorado's skies. The North Front Range missed an EPA deadline for reducing ozone pollution in July of this year.

“As Coloradans, we cannot afford another summer like this whether you live along the North Front Range or just visit it," said Katz. "Before next summer, we have to give people better travel options around the Denver metro area and between Denver and the rest of the state."

Strategies and actions for next summer set out by CoPIRG are as follows:

  • Increase transit service to increase the timing of urban routes. 
  • Give e-bikes to people in exchange for a gas-powered vehicle.
  • Expansion of electric vehicle car share programs.
  • Upgrade every main street to be walkable and people-friendly.
  • Expand micro-mobility programs such as bike share and e-scooters to every city within the region.
  • Mail a bus pass to everyone living in a non-attainment area.
  • Build it right the first time so every neighborhood has travel options including new developments that are built “EV ready” and have clean travel options to complete trips. 
  • Focus transit support and additional options on the largest employers in the region. 
  • Add broadband and wifi capabilities in large buildings across the region to expand teleworking.
  • Convert arterial lanes in population centers to bus only lanes leading up to and during ozone alerts.

CoPIRG additionally advocated for actions that need to take place now but would have an important long-term impact such as ramp-up the roll-out of bus daily bus rapid transit and adopt clean truck standards and new transportation guidelines to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Nevertheless, the Centennial State has made progress toward expanding clean travel options, from adopting clean vehicle standards and launching an e-bike program to signing SB21-260 which increased funds for electric vehicles and transit by $1 billion over the next ten years.

Furthermore, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government gave hundreds of millions of dollars to support transit service.

Staff from CoPIRG will be working over the next few months getting the public behind the Clean Air Colorado campaign in addition to having them write and call local decision makers.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen good policies approved and pilot projects rolled out. But the urgency of our air pollution problem requires a significant increase in the clean travel options people have soon," said Katz. "That is going to take all levels of government to work more closely to weave together a set of strategies that fuel each other. We need unprecedented collaboration and focus to clean up our air."

For more information regarding the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, click here.

