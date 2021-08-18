Moose attack hospitalizes elderly Garfield County woman

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx793_0bVdDUW500
(Zachery Perry/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.) A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries Friday around 9:00 p.m. south of Glenwood Springs after a cow moose attacked her.

The woman had witnessed a cow moose and its calves earlier Friday and decided to take a dog she was watching out on a leash later in the evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A resident of the house saw the attack in which the moose was stomping on the victim.

She was transported to two hospitals Friday evening on the Front Range by helicopter as her injuries required extensive care. The moose and its calves have been reported in the area for some time with no past incidents or aggressive behavior.

“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

The area was searched by wildlife officials for the cow and its calves throughout the weekend into Monday, with officials using images and videos of the moose taken by residents the day of the attack. So far, there have been discussions with residents that have revealed multiple sets of cows with calves have been in the area, making it difficult to find the animal involved in the attack.

Due to the difficulty locating the specific moose involved, wildlife officers have stopped their search for the moose unless new information is learned. Moose attacks have been increasing over the past few years, with a man being attacked by a bull moose in Clear Creek County on August 7, however, the man walked away uninjured.

Another man was knocked over on his back and stomped by a cow moose with two calves on May 29 in Steamboat Springs. On March 26, 2006, a Grand Lake man was attacked by a moose bull and suffered critical injuries which later caused him to die on April 6.

“This likely was an incident of a cow protecting her calves,” Yamashita said. “Since Friday night we have been talking with the local residents to educate them about living in moose habitat, the potential dangers associated with interacting with moose and actions they can take to minimize the risk of conflict.”

For more information regarding living in moose country, click here.

