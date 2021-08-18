Denver, CO

Couple spreads awareness and healing through newly opened acupuncture clinic

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3HW4_0bUcJizr00
Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) When former professional tennis player and coach Chris Hanson was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) in 2008, his life would never be the same.

After years of constant intense pain, isolating himself from the world and feeling like he had no purpose nor identity, Chris reconnected on Facebook with his lifelong friend, Tracey Abbott. Chris and Tracey met in 1983 in Birmingham, Alabama when they were both in the fourth grade and went on to know each other until Tracey left Alabama for college.

When Tracey saw a Facebook picture of Chris with a cane, they reconnected and Tracey began to help Chris with his battle against PPMS. She had him start a walking plan and when he couldn’t find relief through traditional medicine, acupuncture produced amazing results.

"Starting off managing this disease years ago, I had no choice but to get into medication to lower my blood pressure and things, which led me to alternative ways of healing. If I wake up one day in extreme pain, I know it's time to get acupuncture because within an hour I will feel better and walk better," Chris said. "I imagined if it could help me this much, it could help other folks a whole lot."

Chris's first time getting acupuncture was in 2015. Less than a year later, the couple got married on January 1, 2016, with Chris walking unassisted down the aisle with his new wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQb09_0bUcJizr00
Tracey and Chris's wedding on January 1, 2016.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson)

Tracey and Chris went on to found and open Refuge Acupuncture on April 5 this year, an 800-patient monthly capacity clinic in the LoHi area of Denver specializing in acupuncture therapy and Chinese herbal medicine to create more healing in the world to people like her husband Chris. They both believe that the healing that acupuncture and herbs provide is space and time for the body to heal itself.

Tracey told NewsBreak:

Chris's neurologist passed away yesterday, but he gave us a phrase we love and use at Refuge. Chris asked if the medicine he was taking was making him better, and the doctor said it's not the medicine, it's your body giving space and time to heal itself," said Tracey. "To get to the root cause of imbalance and then redirect energy into alignment - that's what acupuncture does."

At Refuge, patients are educated on how to take active roles in their healthcare by utilizing customized treatments. While some clinics may charge different prices for different treatments such as cupping, gua sha and acupuncture, Refuge prides itself in making it's business more about what a patient needs rather than nickels and dimes.

Working with all types of herbs and needles, Refuge offers relief to patients struggling with everything from acute and chronic pain, stress and anxiety (mental health), women’s health and fertility, sleep and insomnia and even digestive health.

The clinic stands out from others as it offers walk-in capabilities due to its capacity capabilities. They book out well during the week but can treat someone the day of due if they wake up with a headache or pain due to the extra capacity while appointments can often take a month at other clinics.

The majority of Refuge's patients are booked patients that come in from Google or Instagram, but many of them are from one of the many partnerships they have, such as that with Colorado Pain Care, one of Denver's leading pain management practices. They have additionally been deemed an observation clinic for one of the oldest Chinese medicine schools in the state, the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The clinic's extremely unique interior space was based on the famous medicinal book, Between Heaven and Earth: A Guide to Chinese Medicine.

The entire space is two floors, with the upstairs being representative of heaven. This is where patients check-in, fill out paperwork or even sip a little tea. The downstairs reflects Earth and is where treatment takes place with a total of four treatment rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m3nq_0bUcJizr00
Inside Refuge Acupuncture's 'heaven and earth' concept.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0j1m_0bUcJizr00
Inside a treatment room at Refuge Acupuncture.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson)

There are elevators between the floors for patients with mobility challenges. Chris and Tracey even had a local Denver graffiti artist paint his rendition of heaven to use the community and artwork to create a space that welcomes all.

Nowadays, Chris finds himself working on his PPMS day to day, using a cane, despite believing that it has got better. Nevertheless, he and Tracey find that the most rewarding thing about owning and operating Refuge is making people feel better.

"Having something we created that puts good out to the world, that heals people with their illnesses, no matter how small or large," said Chris. "The results are you’ll feel better and that makes me happy that we can help people in this life as hard as it could be."

For more information regarding Refuge Acupuncture and Chris and Tracey's story, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9480f3501e7c64807c7351f4c470c12a.blob

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Politics, Outdoors, Sports and much more in the Centennial State.

Denver, CO
1165 followers
Loading

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Denver Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater as week one starting quarterback

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) After much anticipation, the Denver Broncos have announced on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater will be their starting quarterback for the regular season.Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

Another moose attack in Colorado sends New Mexico man to the hospital

CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog Trail on the west side of Winter Park.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)Read full story
7 comments
Pine, CO

Wildland fire believed to be human-caused contained in Staunton State Park

Picture of the small wildland fire at Staunton State Park on Tuesday.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (PINE, Colo.) A small wildland fire was extinguished Tuesday afternoon at Staunton State Park after a nearby hiker witnessed the fire burning.Read full story
Colorado State

Governor Polis says FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is "step forward", urges Coloradans to get vaccinated

(DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis urged all Coloradans ages 16 and up on Monday to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine.Read full story
7 comments
Grand Lake, CO

Moose calf rescued from basement after being stuck in house burned in East Troublesome Fire

A cow moose and calf were relocated in a wildlife transport trailer to more suitable habitat near Craig on Thursday.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (GRAND LAKE, Colo.) A moose calf has been rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Thursday morning after it fell into the basement foundation of a house burned in last year's East Troublesome Fire.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Clean Air Colorado campaign launched by Colorado nonprofit, advocates for more driving options

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Public Interest Research Group, a Denver based nonprofit, has launched the CleanAirColorado campaign on Wednesday to advocate for additional action to help clean up Colorado's air quality.Read full story
2 comments
Garfield County, CO

Moose attack hospitalizes elderly Garfield County woman

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.) A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries Friday around 9:00 p.m. south of Glenwood Springs after a cow moose attacked her. The woman had witnessed a cow moose and its calves earlier Friday and decided to take a dog she was watching out on a leash later in the evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A resident of the house saw the attack in which the moose was stomping on the victim.Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Refugees from Afghanistan begin to arrive in Colorado

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Refugee families from Afghanistan have started to arrive in Colorado after the South Asian country's capital was retaken Sunday by the military organization, The Taliban.Read full story
24 comments
Colorado State

Annual Take a Friend Hunting contest returns, encourages Colorado hunters to share their passion for hunting

Erin Crider (mentor) and Ashley Lozano (mentee) spent last hunting season together hunting waterfowl, upland game birds and turkeys.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Millions to be invested to fight fires and protect forest health in Colorado

(DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis announced awards for the 2021 Forest Restoration and Wildlife Fire Risk Mitigation grant cycle on Monday, declaring $6.4 million will be awarded to reduce the risk of forest fires in the Centennial State.Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

New partnership aims to increase access to mental health in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Healthcare marketplace, Zocdoc and creator of the first-ever software-enabled network of therapists, Headway, have partnered together to improve access to in-network mental health care for patients in Denver and across the nation.Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Five of the best Chinese restaurants in Lakewood

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) With so many dining options these days, it can be tough to find delectable authentic cuisine in and around the Mile High City. Nevertheless, when it comes to authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no shortage of great options in Lakewood. The following are five of the best Chinese restaurants throughout Lakewood that are a must:Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado black bears enter hyperphagia, residents encouraged to help protect them

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) As black bears in the Centennial State begin to enter hyperphagia and spend up to 20 hours per day attempting to eat over 20,000 calories to fatten up for the winter, Coloradans are likely to see heightened bear activity within urban areas.Read full story
12 comments
Glenwood Springs, CO

Governor Jared Polis says Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday

Governor Polis, CDOT Director Shoshana Lew and USFS Representative observe the damage.(Photo courtesy of Gov. Polis' office) (GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.) Colorado Gov. Polis joined sides with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew and state officials Wednesday to observe the extensive damage and continuous repair and debris clearing efforts taking place by CDOT.Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to try

(Emerson Vieira/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it's a rack of pork ribs roasting or broiling on a rack or a rotisserie chicken cooking on a revolving spit, suffice to safe to say that BBQ can satisfy many.Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do list

(Peter Pryharski/Unsplash) (COLORADO STATE, Colo.) Whether you prefer walking trails and scenic overlooks or picnic areas and wildlife, there is no shortage of breathtaking state parks in Colorado.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s must-try pizza spots

(DENVER, Colo.) As one of the world's most popular food, suffice to say that the majority of us enjoy a fresh flavorful slice of the Italian dish. With so many options these days, the quest for the perfect piece of pizza can feel seemingly never-ending.Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With an ever-growing, nonstop litany of places to eat in the Mile High City, it can be difficult choosing where to spend money on food.Read full story
Denver, CO

Where to get brunch in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A union of breakfast and lunch often served with alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., brunch is a popular favorite among many worldwide. Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich you can make at home, here is a list of four brunch spots in Denver you should try:Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy