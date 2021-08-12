Denver, CO

Colorado black bears enter hyperphagia, residents encouraged to help protect them

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZrcz_0bPp0IjX00
(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) As black bears in the Centennial State begin to enter hyperphagia and spend up to 20 hours per day attempting to eat over 20,000 calories to fatten up for the winter, Coloradans are likely to see heightened bear activity within urban areas.

The majority of conflicts that arise between humans and bears can be easily linked to accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs or other attractants that have strong odors, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A bear's natural drive to eat can often get the better of them and overcome their fear of humans.

“Although black bears are not naturally aggressive and seldom attack or injure people, they are still powerful, wild animals with a strong urge to get food and calories,” said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region. “Understanding bear behaviors and being aware of what steps you can take to avoid bears from approaching your home is an important part of living in Colorado bear country.”

The natural diet of a black bear is compromised of berries, fruits, nuts, plants and grasses that grow in the foothills and forests. Drought conditions in the northwest region of Colorado have affected the growth of food sources for black bears.

Tips for bear-proofing a home, preventing human and wildlife issues and saving a bear's life are as follows:

  • Store garbage in a well-secured area.
  • Put out garbage on the morning of pickup.
  • Remove garbage cans regularly to make sure they do not have food odors.
  • Utilize a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.
  • Remove all pet food or stock feed from outside.
  • Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths rather than bird feeders. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.
  • Do not feed other wildlife including deer, turkeys or small mammals.
  • Yell at bears around a property, throw things at it and make noise to scare it off.
  • Secure compost piles.
  • Clean grills after using them each time.
  • Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
  • Do not allow fruit from trees to rot on the ground.
  • Keep animals such as small livestock in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Do not store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.
  • Install electric fencing where allowed regarding beehives.
  • Speak to neighbors and children regarding being bear aware.
  • Make sure garage doors are closed.

Tips regarding vehicles, traveling and campsites are as follows:

  • Lock doors when away from home and at night.
  • Keep bottom floor windows of a house closed when not at home.
  • Do not keep food in a vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of vehicles.
  • When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
  • Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
  • When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into a tent.
  • Cook food well away from a tent and wash dishes thoroughly.

“Research shows that bears prefer natural sources of food. But they will find sources of human-provided food if it’s available, which can become dangerous to humans,” said Brad Banulis, a senior wildlife biologist from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northwest region. “Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes.” 

For more information regarding bears in Colorado, click here. To report bear issues, click here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 12

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9480f3501e7c64807c7351f4c470c12a.blob

Covering everything from COVID-19 and Lifestyle to Politics, Outdoors, Sports and much more in the Centennial State.

Denver, CO
1133 followers
Loading

More from Steven Bonifazi

Colorado State

Clean Air Colorado campaign launched by Colorado nonprofit, advocates for more driving options

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Public Interest Research Group, a Denver based nonprofit, has launched the CleanAirColorado campaign on Wednesday to advocate for additional action to help clean up Colorado's air quality.Read full story
2 comments
Garfield County, CO

Moose attack hospitalizes elderly Garfield County woman

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.) A 79-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe injuries Friday around 9:00 p.m. south of Glenwood Springs after a cow moose attacked her. The woman had witnessed a cow moose and its calves earlier Friday and decided to take a dog she was watching out on a leash later in the evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A resident of the house saw the attack in which the moose was stomping on the victim.Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Refugees from Afghanistan begin to arrive in Colorado

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Refugee families from Afghanistan have started to arrive in Colorado after the South Asian country's capital was retaken Sunday by the military organization, The Taliban.Read full story
22 comments
Denver, CO

Couple spreads awareness and healing through newly opened acupuncture clinic

Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson.(Photo courtesy of Tracey Abbott and Chris Hanson) (DENVER, Colo.) When former professional tennis player and coach Chris Hanson was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) in 2008, his life would never be the same.Read full story
Colorado State

Annual Take a Friend Hunting contest returns, encourages Colorado hunters to share their passion for hunting

Erin Crider (mentor) and Ashley Lozano (mentee) spent last hunting season together hunting waterfowl, upland game birds and turkeys.(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Millions to be invested to fight fires and protect forest health in Colorado

(DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis announced awards for the 2021 Forest Restoration and Wildlife Fire Risk Mitigation grant cycle on Monday, declaring $6.4 million will be awarded to reduce the risk of forest fires in the Centennial State.Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

New partnership aims to increase access to mental health in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) Healthcare marketplace, Zocdoc and creator of the first-ever software-enabled network of therapists, Headway, have partnered together to improve access to in-network mental health care for patients in Denver and across the nation.Read full story
Lakewood, CO

Five of the best Chinese restaurants in Lakewood

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) With so many dining options these days, it can be tough to find delectable authentic cuisine in and around the Mile High City. Nevertheless, when it comes to authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no shortage of great options in Lakewood. The following are five of the best Chinese restaurants throughout Lakewood that are a must:Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

Governor Jared Polis says Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday

Governor Polis, CDOT Director Shoshana Lew and USFS Representative observe the damage.(Photo courtesy of Gov. Polis' office) (GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.) Colorado Gov. Polis joined sides with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Executive Director Shoshana Lew and state officials Wednesday to observe the extensive damage and continuous repair and debris clearing efforts taking place by CDOT.Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to try

(Emerson Vieira/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it's a rack of pork ribs roasting or broiling on a rack or a rotisserie chicken cooking on a revolving spit, suffice to safe to say that BBQ can satisfy many.Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do list

(Peter Pryharski/Unsplash) (COLORADO STATE, Colo.) Whether you prefer walking trails and scenic overlooks or picnic areas and wildlife, there is no shortage of breathtaking state parks in Colorado.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s must-try pizza spots

(DENVER, Colo.) As one of the world's most popular food, suffice to say that the majority of us enjoy a fresh flavorful slice of the Italian dish. With so many options these days, the quest for the perfect piece of pizza can feel seemingly never-ending.Read full story
8 comments
Denver, CO

Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With an ever-growing, nonstop litany of places to eat in the Mile High City, it can be difficult choosing where to spend money on food.Read full story
Denver, CO

Where to get brunch in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A union of breakfast and lunch often served with alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., brunch is a popular favorite among many worldwide. Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich you can make at home, here is a list of four brunch spots in Denver you should try:Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Denver’s best public parks

City Park, Denver, Colorado.(Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With less than two months left of summer, many people are wondering how to get out and enjoy the warm weather in the Mile High City.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Four museums worth visiting in Denver

Downtown Denver and Capitol Building.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it is the natural history of Colorado and the universe, the perfect photo opportunity, baseball memorabilia or world-renowned art, the Mile High City's museums have everything to satisfy all types of museumgoers.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Parade of Homes 2021 returns to Denver

3633 Salud Lane, Macanta, Caste Rock, Toll Brothers(Photo courtesy of Parade of Homes) (DENVER, Colo.) Longstanding home showcase, The Parade of Homes will return to the Mile High City Aug. 12 through Aug. 29 to showcase the most recent architecture and home design throughout the Front Range and promote the home building industry.Read full story
Colorado State

New vaccine incentives and update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 announced by Governor Polis

(Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Governor Jared Polis held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Centennial State's effort of getting more Coloradans vaccinated.Read full story
71 comments
Colorado State

Annual Take a Friend Fishing Contest returns to Colorado to teach more people how to fish

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partnered with Colorado fishing companies to hold the third annual Take a Friend Fishing contest to encourage anglers to take a friend fishing.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 12

Community Policy