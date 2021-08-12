Colorado black bears enter hyperphagia, residents encouraged to help protect them

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) As black bears in the Centennial State begin to enter hyperphagia and spend up to 20 hours per day attempting to eat over 20,000 calories to fatten up for the winter, Coloradans are likely to see heightened bear activity within urban areas.

The majority of conflicts that arise between humans and bears can be easily linked to accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs or other attractants that have strong odors, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. A bear's natural drive to eat can often get the better of them and overcome their fear of humans.

“Although black bears are not naturally aggressive and seldom attack or injure people, they are still powerful, wild animals with a strong urge to get food and calories,” said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region. “Understanding bear behaviors and being aware of what steps you can take to avoid bears from approaching your home is an important part of living in Colorado bear country.”

The natural diet of a black bear is compromised of berries, fruits, nuts, plants and grasses that grow in the foothills and forests. Drought conditions in the northwest region of Colorado have affected the growth of food sources for black bears.

Tips for bear-proofing a home, preventing human and wildlife issues and saving a bear's life are as follows:

Store garbage in a well-secured area.

Put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Remove garbage cans regularly to make sure they do not have food odors.

Utilize a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Remove all pet food or stock feed from outside.

Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths rather than bird feeders. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Do not feed other wildlife including deer, turkeys or small mammals.

Yell at bears around a property, throw things at it and make noise to scare it off.

Secure compost piles.

Clean grills after using them each time.

Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

Do not allow fruit from trees to rot on the ground.

Keep animals such as small livestock in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Do not store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

Install electric fencing where allowed regarding beehives.

Speak to neighbors and children regarding being bear aware.

Make sure garage doors are closed.

Tips regarding vehicles, traveling and campsites are as follows:

Lock doors when away from home and at night.

Keep bottom floor windows of a house closed when not at home.

Do not keep food in a vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into a tent.

Cook food well away from a tent and wash dishes thoroughly.

“Research shows that bears prefer natural sources of food. But they will find sources of human-provided food if it’s available, which can become dangerous to humans,” said Brad Banulis, a senior wildlife biologist from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northwest region. “Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bearproof our homes.”

For more information regarding bears in Colorado, click here. To report bear issues, click here.

