Parade of Homes 2021 returns to Denver

3633 Salud Lane, Macanta, Caste Rock, Toll Brothers (Photo courtesy of Parade of Homes)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Longstanding home showcase, The Parade of Homes will return to the Mile High City Aug. 12 through Aug. 29 to showcase the most recent architecture and home design throughout the Front Range and promote the home building industry.

The parade is hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA), a trade organization that acts for the residential home building industry, and is presented by Ent Credit Union. The parade will showcase new homes throughout Denver from Erie to Castle Rock and Arvada to Aurora.

There will be 39 newly designed model, custom homes built by a total of 13 residential builders throughout Denver. Seven of the 39 homes are luxury and are referred to as "Dream Homes". The parade also can be viewed through on-demand virtual tours for those who cannot make the free in-person tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the parade.

“We’re excited to showcase 39 of the Metro area’s hottest new homes and communities, featuring the latest in home design and decor trends, during this summer’s Parade of Homes,” said Tracy Sandoval, 2021 chair of the Parade of Homes and marketing manager at Meritage Homes. “For the second year, people have the choice to tour the homes when and where they want with virtual tours available at all times and home tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the Parade.”

The second annual People's Choice Awards will also be running, providing Parade-goers the ability to vote for their favorite homes and features.

Home builders and developers taking part in the parade are as follows:

Both the virtual and in-person tours will highlight unique homes and floor plans, communities, the latest interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes as well as outdoor living and landscaping. The sponsors of the parade include Ent Credit Union, US Bank, Zillow, Elevations Credit Union, FASTSIGNS of Arvada and Pella Windows & Doors of Colorado.

For more information regarding the 2021 Denver Parade of Homes, click here.

