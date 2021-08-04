Denver, CO

Denver’s best public parks

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAeV6_0bHj8f7q00
City Park, Denver, Colorado.(Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) With less than two months left of summer, many people are wondering how to get out and enjoy the warm weather in the Mile High City.

With so much human enjoyment and recreation available these days, the following is a list of five of Denver's best public parks you should go to before summer is over:

Washington Park: 701 S Franklin St

A mixture of historic and contemporary styles of buildings, Washington Park, also known as Wash Park, was developed in 1899 and offers attractions including a recreation and picnic shelter, flower beds, drinking fountains, grills, picnic tables, playground, lake, restrooms, tennis and basketball courts, bike and pedestrian paths, horseshoe pits, fitness equipment and more.

The park consists of 155 acres with two lakes, Grasmere Lake and Smith Lake, and two flower gardens with one being replicated after George Washington's gardens at Mount Vernon. The park often holds events with some upcoming including a croquet tournament called wicket and stick it 2021 taking place on Aug. 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Stop by Washington Park to take a boat ride on the lake or take the rickshaw ride around the park.

Cheesman Park: 1599 E 8th Ave

Located east of Capitol Hill, Chessman Park consists of 80 acres and is centered around a large patch of grass overlooked by the Pavilion.

Before it was a park, the land was the Prospect Hill Cemetery which was built in 1858 but was converted into a park in 1890 and opened in 1907. Due to the nature of the original site, Cheesman is considered haunted by many.

The park offers a multitude of facilities from a pavilion and fountains to a picnic area and playground. Furthermore, the park has outside biking and hiking paths and allows pets as long as they are on a leash.

The park's hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is one of the largest parks in Mile High City. The park is free of charge.

Alamo Placita Park: 300 Emerson St

One of the oldest public parks in Denver, Alamo Placita Park was opened in 1892 originally under the name Arlington Park which was acquired by Denver in 1912. 

By the year 1930, the 4.6-acre park was renamed Alamo Placita which means "Little Place of Cottonwoods".

The park is located north of Speer Boulevard and is open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., offering a wide variety of attractions from a flower garden with sandstone steps and perennial flower beds to basketball courts and a playground.

The open lawn is surrounded by a forest consisting of shrubs, maple, pine and spruce trees.

Barnum Park: 360 Hooker St

Named after Phineas T. Barnum, a showman and businessman who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus, Barnum Park is one of the best picnic spots in Denver, according to 5280 Magazine.

The park consists of walking trails, a dog park for all your four-legged friends and the Barnum Lake Park Reservoir, where fish including Rainbow trout, Smallmouth bass and Channel catfish are often caught.

The park offers one of the best views of the Mile High City's skyline from the top of the park's hill.

The park additionally has a recreation center with a multipurpose room, weight and cardio rooms, pool tables, warming kitchen, walking paths around the park and even a free youth membership program called MY Denver.

Confluence Park: 2200 15th St

Located in Denver's lower downtown (LoHi) area where Cherry Creek and the South Platte River meet, Confluence Park is surrounded by brick warehouses from the 19th century and storefronts that have been in place since the 1980s.

Open 24 hours every day, the park offers everything from kayaking down the water rapids and sunbathing on sandbanks to baseball and soccer fields and a dog park. The park additionally provides panoramic views of downtown Denver and is located very close to the Downtown Aquarium as well as Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park.

Fishing is permitted along the South Platte River and there are picnic tables along various spots on the river.

Be sure to bring a tube and bathing suit to take a dip in the South Platte River or take the Denver Trolley for a 30-minute scenic ride along the river while stopping at Confluence Park.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_649bbf2421b143a9cc036c5181cf441f.blob

Covering Community, COVID-19, Entertainment, Politics, Outdoors and Sports in the Centennial State.

Denver, CO
994 followers
Loading

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Four museums worth visiting in Denver

Downtown Denver and Capitol Building.(Andrew Coop/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it is the natural history of Colorado and the universe, the perfect photo opportunity, baseball memorabilia or world-renowned art, the Mile High City's museums have everything to satisfy all types of museumgoers.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Where to get brunch in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A union of breakfast and lunch often served with alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., brunch is a popular favorite among many worldwide. Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich you can make at home, here is a list of four brunch spots in Denver you should try:Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With an ever-growing, nonstop litany of places to eat in the Mile High City, it can be difficult choosing where to spend money on food.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s must-try pizza spots

(DENVER, Colo.) As one of the world's most popular food, suffice to say that the majority of us enjoy a fresh flavorful slice of the Italian dish. With so many options these days, the quest for the perfect piece of pizza can feel seemingly never-ending.Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do list

(Peter Pryharski/Unsplash) (COLORADO STATE, Colo.) Whether you prefer walking trails and scenic overlooks or picnic areas and wildlife, there is no shortage of breathtaking state parks in Colorado.Read full story
Colorado State

New vaccine incentives and update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 announced by Governor Polis

(Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Governor Jared Polis held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Centennial State's effort of getting more Coloradans vaccinated.Read full story
71 comments
Denver, CO

Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to try

(Emerson Vieira/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it's a rack of pork ribs roasting or broiling on a rack or a rotisserie chicken cooking on a revolving spit, suffice to safe to say that BBQ can satisfy many.Read full story
2 comments
Lakewood, CO

Five of the best Chinese restaurants in Lakewood

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) With so many dining options these days, it can be tough to find delectable authentic cuisine in and around the Mile High City. Nevertheless, when it comes to authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no shortage of great options in Lakewood. The following are five of the best Chinese restaurants throughout Lakewood that are a must:Read full story
Colorado State

Annual Take a Friend Fishing Contest returns to Colorado to teach more people how to fish

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partnered with Colorado fishing companies to hold the third annual Take a Friend Fishing contest to encourage anglers to take a friend fishing.Read full story
2 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Farmer's market program near Fort Collins is providing free produce to seniors

Volunteers with Market Days! for Older Adults program sort through a box of fresh organic basil on July 17, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/NewsBreak) (FORT COLLINS, Colo.) At the Larimer County Farmer's Market, food insecurity program Market Days! for Older Adults is working to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other fresh produce to older adults, ages 60 and up in Larimer County who are low income.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Joe Ellis and Denver Broncos to receive prestigious community enrichment award from Governor Jared Polis

Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) President and CEO of the Denver Broncos Football Club, Joe Ellis and the Denver Broncos will be honored with the Community Enrichment Award Sept. 1 at Empower Field at Mile High for outstanding contributions to the community.Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado wildlife officials monitoring for sick, dying birds as reports come in from mid-Atlantic region of country

A male house finch gets a bite to eat from the feeder.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) (FORT COLLINS, Colo.) Officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are on the lookout for signs of sick and dying birds in the Centennial State as reports of them from the mid-Atlantic region of the country are increasing.Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's mandated employer trip reduction program proposal sparks concerns among Northern Colorado alliance

(FORT COLLINS, Colo.) Joint public policy advocacy arm of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA) has submitted concerns and issues to the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission on July 9.Read full story
Colorado State

July 15 declared Child Tax Credit Day in Colorado

(Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis declared Thursday as Child Tax Credit Day in Colorado, as roughly 630,000 families that makeup about 88% of children in Colorado will start to receive monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments as part of a new federal law, according to a press release from Gov. Polis' office.Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Four-year study of bald eagles in Colorado's Front Range begins

Bruce Snyder of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies releases a bald eagle that researchers placed a GPS-GSM transmitter on in Golden, Colo.(Photo by Jason Clay/Colorado Parks and Wildlife)Read full story
Denver, CO

Holy grail of sports cards displayed in Denver for MLB All-Star weekend

The PSA 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, displayed at the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel in Denver.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break) (DENVER, Colo.) The most renowned baseball card in the world, a Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, was on display at the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square in Denver Saturday through Monday.Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Tiny House Festival returns to highlight the nature of the tiny living movement

Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10 at the Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break) (BRIGHTON, Colo.) The biggest tiny house and alternative living event in the region, the 2021 Colorado Tiny House Festival returned to the Centennial State Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverdale Regional Park.Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

State officials come together for grand opening of Colorado bridge nearly eight years after disastrous floods

(Sgt. Joseph K. VonNida/U.S. National Guard via Getty Images) (LYONS, Colo.) Colorado officials including Congressman Joe Neguse, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper came together with the Lyons community Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new 2nd Avenue Bridge.Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

'Kids to Parks' day to be hosted by Cheyenne Mountain State Park

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) Colorado State Park Cheyenne Mountain State Park is cordially inviting the public to attend its "Kids to Parks Day" on Saturday, July 24 to get more kids in the outdoors.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy