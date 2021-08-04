City Park, Denver, Colorado. (Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) With less than two months left of summer, many people are wondering how to get out and enjoy the warm weather in the Mile High City.

With so much human enjoyment and recreation available these days, the following is a list of five of Denver's best public parks you should go to before summer is over:

A mixture of historic and contemporary styles of buildings, Washington Park, also known as Wash Park, was developed in 1899 and offers attractions including a recreation and picnic shelter, flower beds, drinking fountains, grills, picnic tables, playground, lake, restrooms, tennis and basketball courts, bike and pedestrian paths, horseshoe pits, fitness equipment and more.

The park consists of 155 acres with two lakes, Grasmere Lake and Smith Lake, and two flower gardens with one being replicated after George Washington's gardens at Mount Vernon. The park often holds events with some upcoming including a croquet tournament called wicket and stick it 2021 taking place on Aug. 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Stop by Washington Park to take a boat ride on the lake or take the rickshaw ride around the park.

Located east of Capitol Hill, Chessman Park consists of 80 acres and is centered around a large patch of grass overlooked by the Pavilion.

Before it was a park, the land was the Prospect Hill Cemetery which was built in 1858 but was converted into a park in 1890 and opened in 1907. Due to the nature of the original site, Cheesman is considered haunted by many.

The park offers a multitude of facilities from a pavilion and fountains to a picnic area and playground. Furthermore, the park has outside biking and hiking paths and allows pets as long as they are on a leash.

The park's hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is one of the largest parks in Mile High City. The park is free of charge.

One of the oldest public parks in Denver, Alamo Placita Park was opened in 1892 originally under the name Arlington Park which was acquired by Denver in 1912.

By the year 1930, the 4.6-acre park was renamed Alamo Placita which means "Little Place of Cottonwoods".

The park is located north of Speer Boulevard and is open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., offering a wide variety of attractions from a flower garden with sandstone steps and perennial flower beds to basketball courts and a playground.

The open lawn is surrounded by a forest consisting of shrubs, maple, pine and spruce trees.

Named after Phineas T. Barnum, a showman and businessman who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus, Barnum Park is one of the best picnic spots in Denver, according to 5280 Magazine.

The park consists of walking trails, a dog park for all your four-legged friends and the Barnum Lake Park Reservoir, where fish including Rainbow trout, Smallmouth bass and Channel catfish are often caught.

The park offers one of the best views of the Mile High City's skyline from the top of the park's hill.

The park additionally has a recreation center with a multipurpose room, weight and cardio rooms, pool tables, warming kitchen, walking paths around the park and even a free youth membership program called MY Denver.

Located in Denver's lower downtown (LoHi) area where Cherry Creek and the South Platte River meet, Confluence Park is surrounded by brick warehouses from the 19th century and storefronts that have been in place since the 1980s.

Open 24 hours every day, the park offers everything from kayaking down the water rapids and sunbathing on sandbanks to baseball and soccer fields and a dog park. The park additionally provides panoramic views of downtown Denver and is located very close to the Downtown Aquarium as well as Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park.

Fishing is permitted along the South Platte River and there are picnic tables along various spots on the river.

Be sure to bring a tube and bathing suit to take a dip in the South Platte River or take the Denver Trolley for a 30-minute scenic ride along the river while stopping at Confluence Park.

