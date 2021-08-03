Denver, CO

Where to get brunch in Denver

Steven Bonifazi

(Davey Gravy/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) A union of breakfast and lunch often served with alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., brunch is a popular favorite among many worldwide.

Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich you can make at home, here is a list of four brunch spots in Denver you should try:

Snooze

With a total of five locations in the Mile High City and more than 12 statewide, Snooze A.M. Eatery has everything to satisfy the avid-brunch goer.

Open every day as early as 6:30 a.m. and closing at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, Snooze opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of brunch bites, from eggs, omelets and breakfast riffs, benedicts, pancakes and french toast, tacos, burritos, tostadas, sandwiches, a kids menu, alcohol and coffee and tea.

One of the more popular meals, the Snooze Classic, is priced at $11.25 and features three farm-fresh, cage-free eggs cooked at any preferred style with a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, pulled pork, chicken sausage or soyrizo with hash browns and choice of toast. A personal favorite, the Bacon Sensation, features a soft golden brown brioche bun brushed with green goddess cream cheese, topped with an over-medium cage-free egg, bacon and arugula dressed in citronette.

The restaurant chain features a unique interior decor with Snooze-style booths, walls and smells that will spike anyone's appetite. Make sure to try their pancake of the week when you stop in or treat yourself to MMMMM Mimosa with Snooze sparkling, orange juice and Pama pomegranate liqueur.

Syrup

Offering breakfast, brunch, lunch and catering, Syrup was opened by Milwaukee native and longtime barman Tim Doherty as a contemporary take on the classic pancake house.

With local products from Nordic blend coffee and iced tea from Vail Mountain Roasters to Tonalis - proud pork utilized in their award-winning corned beef hash, Syrup's menu features a multitude of sweet temptations from beignets, lightly fried dough rolled in a cinnamon-sugar glaze and topped with powdered sugar to handcrafted syrups including maple vanilla, buttermilk, blackberry, strawberry, butterscotch, Kahlua and coconut to handcrafted butter such as traditional, peanut butter, pecan butter, honey and cinnamon butter.

From their cakes, toasts and waffles section, take a bite out of the Nutella stuffed french toast, featuring thick slices of french toast sandwiches together, stuffed with Nutella and bananas and topped with fresh strawberries or try "the Cherry Creeker" eggs benedicts, with slow-cooked award-winning corned beef hash topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on your choice of English muffin, croissant, toast or bagel.

Syrup has a total of three locations in Denver with an additional location in Edgewater. All of the locations are open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Denver Biscuit Company

Featured on the Food Network, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, CNN and other major networks, Denver Biscuit Company is possibly one of the most unique brunch spots in all of the Centennial State.

With three locations in Denver open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Denver Biscuit Company offers some of the biggest, freshly baked buttermilk biscuits sandwiches in town.

The menu features a litany of biscuit sandwiches, from the Dahlia, featuring a sausage patty, apple butter and a fried egg covered in maple syrup, available to be made on a biscuit or french toast to the DBC Club, with buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato and chipotle ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaRo3_0bGlj1B600
Denver Biscuit Company's "DBC Club", featuring buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomato and chipotle ranch.(Steven Bonifazi/NewsBreak)

The brunch spot also offers biscuit plates from a biscuit pot pie, available in vegetarian or chicken with a biscuit smothered in savory pot pie filling with mushrooms or the "three-run double", containing a buttermilk biscuit, two eggs, your choice of ham steak, sausage or bacon, jam and housemade honey butter.

If you're not loosening your belt by the end of your meal, try a giant biscuit cinnamon roll.

HashTAG: 10155 E 29th Dr

Located in Central Park's new Eastbridge development and littered across Tik Tok as one of the best and top brunch spots in Denver, HashTAG is a one-of-a-kind experience everyone should try.

Whether you come for the crowd favorite "Hashtag Hot Cake", served with a buttermilk pancake, powdered sugar, butter and maple syrup or the "Wake n Bake Skillet", featuring three eggs, mushrooms, gruyere cheese, roasted vegetables and crispy brussels, the menu has all sorts of special selects for your brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIDk8_0bGlj1B600
HashTAG's Smoked Salmon plate, featuring two poached eggs, smoked salmon, mixed greens, pickled shallot and hollandaise on an English Muffin(Steven Bonifazi/NewsBreak)

Additionally, the restaurant serves everything from burritos and omelets to sandwiches and hashbrown dishes on top of a healthy portion of the menu, featuring dishes like the "Knife and Fork Smoked Salmon Toast" with smoked salmon, two eggs, avocado, orange marmalade, mixed greens, pickled shallot and seven-grain bread toast or the "Hippy Hash", consisting of fresh roasted seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, two eggs, baby kale salad and siracha pepper puree.

Make sure to ask the servers about HashTAG's take and bake cinnamon rolls that can be enjoyed fresh out of the oven at your own home.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays but is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They additionally offer "Hash N' Dash", delivery service every day except Monday during normal hours of operation if you prefer to eat breakfast in bed.

