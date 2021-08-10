Denver, CO

Denver’s must-try pizza spots

Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) As one of the world's most popular food, suffice to say that the majority of us enjoy a fresh flavorful slice of the Italian dish.

With so many options these days, the quest for the perfect piece of pizza can feel seemingly never-ending.

The following are a few pizza spots in the Mile High City that are a must-try:

1. Blue Pan Pizza: 3509 E 12th Ave and 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver

While many love a Chicago deep-dish pie and others prefer a New York Neapolitan-style pizza, Blue Pan Pizza is here to provide your new favorite style of pizza.

Specializing in Detroit-style pizza, Blue Pan is located in both the Mile High City's West Highland and Congress Park neighborhoods and was started in 2015 by Giles L. Flanagin and Jeff "smoke" Smokevitch, a multi-international and national award-winning Pizzaiolo.

The menu not only offers Detroit-style pizzas baked in a gas deck oven at 600 degrees such as the Brooklyn Bridge with signature pizza sauce, mozzarella and brick cheese, creamy NY ricotta, cupping pepperoni, hand pinched Italian sausage, fresh chopped garlic, Sicilian oregano and pecorino Romano cheese for $17.00 for a small or $28.00 for a large. There is also Chicago cracker-thin and New York-style pizzas, such as the Finocchio, containing mozzarella cheese, fennel sausage, a fennel bulb, green and red onions, sweety drops, Parmigiano Reggiano, fennel pollen and no pizza sauce for $27.00 for a 16".

Open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and from Friday through Saturday for an hour later, the pizzeria additionally offers appetizers including house-made breaded eggplant parmesan priced at $8.00 for one stack or $13.00 for two stacks and bruschetta for $12.00 to sides such as gluten friendly breadsticks for $7.00, sautéed spinach with fresh chopped garlic for $5.00 and house-made ciabatta garlic bread for $4.00.

2. Esters: 2201 Oneida St and 1950 S Holly St, Denver

Started by long-time Virginia Village neighborhood residents and craft beer industry employees, Esters first Denver location was opened in June of 2015, with the second location opening in December of 2018.

Esters are named after the fruity flavorful organic compounds formed in beer through "esterification" of ethanol, offering seasonal menus, artisanal pizza and more than 20 craft beer taps, with the majority of them being from the Centennial State.

Whether you're there for the Dimartino's family meatballs with beef, pork, veal, meatball sauce, freshly grated parmesan and toasted parmesan herb bread for $12.00 or ten-inch pizza such as the mikey, featuring house-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan and oregano for $14.00, Esters can satisfy any pizza-lovers appetite. They also offer lunch specials on weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering a meal with a seven-inch pizza and your choice of a small house or caesar salad for $12.00 to $14.00.

With multiple rooms and a year-round heated patio, Esters offers daily specials from all-day happy hour on Monday with $1.00 off drafts, well cocktails and glasses of wine from open to close to Fat Tire Friday offering $4.00 new Belgium Fat Tire drafts from open to close.

The restaurant is operated Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., so if you are looking for a late-night pie, Esters is your pizza spot.

3. White Pie: 1702 N Humboldt St, Denver

Drawing inspiration from pizza parlors in New Haven, CT. and Italian banquets they enjoyed growing up, the Wallenta family prides themselves in running a scratch kitchen that utilizes quality, locally sourced ingredients and seasonal cooking.

Featuring everything from craft cocktails such as the negroni, featuring royal gate gin, red vermouth and Campari for $10.00 and an award-winning frosé with rosé, vermouth and strawberry puree for $10.00 to asymmetrical and rustic, charred and crispy pies such as the fuggetaboutit, containing house red, double garlic, pecorino romano, kalamata and oregano for $13.00 or the ricky ricotta with ricotta, mozzarella, crimini, cherry tomato, red onion, arugula and balsamic glaze priced at $16.00.

White Pie is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Happy hour runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The restaurant is currently encouraging patrons to write and leave a review of their favorite dishes to be entered in a drawing to win $500.00 on August 1.

4. Homegrown Tap & Dough: 1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Homegrown Tap & Dough offers quality hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza in addition to house-made specialty pasta and beer.

Fusing traditional Italian cuisine with Colorado uniqueness, the pizzeria was created by Gastamo Group, a locally owned and operated Restaurant Group in the Mile High City with additional restaurants including Park Burger and Birdcall to name a few.

Featuring quaint dining rooms and large patios, Homegrown Tap & Dough's menu contains some unique pizzas including the rustic ranger pizza, featuring bbq sauce, smoked mozzarella, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, oregano and green chili for $16.00 to pigs & pears, a pizza with a roasted garlic base, mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, butternut squash, candied pear, bacon, arugula and balsamic drizzle for $16.00 as well.

If you're are not completely stuffed after trying one of the delectable pizzas, make sure to grab a salted caramel cheesecake with caramel sauce and a heath bar for $8.00 or a cannoli with mascarpone, ricotta, chocolate syrup and caramel sauce for $8.00.

