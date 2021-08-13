Five of the best Chinese restaurants in Lakewood

(Ke Vin/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) With so many dining options these days, it can be tough to find delectable authentic cuisine in and around the Mile High City.

Nevertheless, when it comes to authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no shortage of great options in Lakewood. The following are five of the best Chinese restaurants throughout Lakewood that are a must:

Open Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday, Szechuan Chinese Restaurant is one place you can rely on for consistent, fresh and favorable Chinese cuisine.

Serving Lakewood since 1976 and rated four-stars on Yelp and Apple Maps, Szechaun offers delivery, pickup and dine-in services with a bountiful menu featuring everything from crispy duck for $13.95 and Honey Shrimp served with steamed or fried rice for $14.95 to the Chinese delicacy egg foo young and a staple of American Chinese cuisine, moo shu.

Lunch specials come at a lower price and are served Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. There is also a gourmet dinner house special starting at $19.95 per person, featuring a pu-pu platter as an appetizer, choice of soup, entree and rice in addition to a Szechuan dinner for $15.95 per person, consisting of an egg roll and crab meat cheese wonton for an appetizer, choice of soup, entree and rice.

Whether it's succulent sesame chicken you seek or rich fried Chinese sugar donuts, 135 Chinese Restaurant in Lakewood is the place for you.

Despite the affordable pricing, 135 offers a wide variety of tasty Chinese cuisine, including fried tofu for $4.25 and an eight-count of fried sesame balls for $4.99 to egg drop soup, lo mein, Mongolian beef and kung pao shrimp, this menu has everything for Chinese cuisine enthusiasts.

Open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 135 also offers party trays of egg fried rice for $22.00 to orange chicken for $28.00. Drop by soon for bountiful servings and fortune cookies!

Another Chinese favorite in the area serving large portions for reasonable prices, Hu Nan Express is your go-to pay by the scoop Chinese restaurant.

With an extremely friendly staff and gender-neutral restrooms, it isn't just the coconut shrimp and steamed dumplings people come in for. Serving scoops of vegetables, combination and chicken lo-mein for $1.50 and everything from orange chicken, Hawaii shrimp, curry chicken and jalapeño shrimp for $2.00 per scoop, is safe to say Hu Nan Express has everything for anyone trying to eat on a budget.

Hu Nan Express is open every day from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., so make sure to stop by after work for dinner! If you haven't overindulged by the end of your visit, make sure to try some New York cheesecake for $3.50.

Quick service, large portions and inexpensive menu items are what you can expect at New Peking Chinese Restaurant.

The bountiful menu features Chinese cuisine classics from pu-pu platters featuring your choice of B.B.Q. roast pork, silver-wrapped chicken, fried shrimp, egg roll, beef on a skewer and crab cheese wontons all for $10.00 to egg drop soup and moo shu chicken served with four pancakes.

Patrons can also enjoy mixed meat dishes including the happy family for $11.95, consisting of shrimp, pork, beef, chicken and vegetables or egg foo young with steamed or fried rice. The restaurant is closed Wednesdays but is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.and Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Offering catering, dining, takeout and delivery to Lakewood, Lu House is a cornerstone of the community, having been acknowledged for its interpretation of classic Chinese cuisine dishes with quality ingredients.

While its hours vary, being open from Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the all-day menu features everything from rice noodle bowls ranging from $11.45 to $12.45 to chef's specials served with fried or steamed rice with choice of egg drop soup, hot and sour soup or wonton soup.

Despite the tasty Chinese cuisine available, Lu House also offers a variety of sushi including avocado rolls for $4.15 and shrimp tempura priced at $6.15 as well as two choices of family dinner meals and dinner Thai entrees featuring basil fried rice dinner and drunken noodles dinner both for $11.45.

The catering menu can run a bit more expensive but features everything from fried dumplings and pork fried rice to sweet and sour pork and general tao's chicken.

