Brighton, CO

Colorado Tiny House Festival returns to highlight the nature of the tiny living movement

Steven Bonifazi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjrXk_0audgLfX00
Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10 at the Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

By Steven Bonifazi

(BRIGHTON, Colo.) The biggest tiny house and alternative living event in the region, the 2021 Colorado Tiny House Festival returned to the Centennial State Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverdale Regional Park.

The event was hosted by The Colorado Tiny House Association which was launched and founded in March of 2019 by director Art Laubach who started the association hoping to remove the stigma associated with tiny homes and work on some form of compliance or legality to allow people to live in tiny homes that they own or allow people to host their backyard spaces for tiny homes.

"The driving factor was to try to bring a bit of awareness to the size and diversity of people who live in tiny homes. One of the biggest issues with tiny homes, particularly those on wheels, is that there is a lot of gray areas and non-compliance around living in one," said Laubach. "A lot of jurisdictions do not allow people to live in them, a lot consider them RVs."

Among the many tiny homes present at the festival Saturday and Sunday included the "Mean Bean", a bean trailer consisting of a one-piece fiberglass shell, much like an upside-down boat. The "Mean Bean" was awarded the 2019 coolest thing in Utah award by Utah Manufacturers Association and won 1st place for the UMA Manufacturer of the year in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqLt3_0audgLfX00
Festival-goers gather around and admire the "Mean Bean" Bean trailer at the Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10, 2021 in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjh8b_0audgLfX00
Inside of the "Mean Bean" Bean trailer at the Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10, 2021 in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

Other interesting tiny homes and alternative living options included container homes, skoolies, van conversions, quirky recreational campers, gypsy wagons, teardrops and even a geodesic dome. The dome, presented by Harmony Domes which was founded by Visyl Kostiuk, serves as an alternative quality luxury living option that can withstand 80 pounds of snow load.

The domes are required to go through permit processes depending on the county an individual decides to live in their dome. Harmony Domes has a showroom located at 5020 Acoma St., in Denver with three additional domes that feature kitchens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXCQ9_0audgLfX00
Harmony Domes' geodesic dome shows off its goods at the Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10, 2021 in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K92vC_0audgLfX00
The inside of Harmony Domes' luxury geodesic dome at the Colorado Tiny House Festival on July 10, 2021 in Brighton, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

Additional entertainment at the festival included live music, vendors and food trucks. Food options ranged from Cheese Love Grill, serving Philly cheesesteaks and four-cheese grilled cheese to Capital City Wraps and McClellans Brewing Co. Vendors included remodeling company Dreamstyle Remodeling to Airlounj, a company selling inflatable loungers and LightHarvest SOLAR.

Many of the tiny homes at the festival were available for purchase, except Andrew Kingston's Bicoastal Bus.

"I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Kingston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2H4V_0audgLfX00
Andrew Kingston stands in front of the Bicoastal Bus, his alternative living Skoolie he currently travels the country in with his wife.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

Rhode Island natives, Kingston and his wife Talia won the bus in an eBay auction in Oakland, Calif. at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year for $10,000. The husband and wife duo had previously owned a home and always wanted to build a tiny home, but life got in the way as they had a child and moved to Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeEcE_0audgLfX00
Andrew Kingston stands in front of the Bicoastal Bus, his alternative living Skoolie he currently travels the country in with his wife.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

Their goal is to travel for a year or two, seeing all fifty states through the Bicoastal Bus' windows. The bus is equipped with solar panels on the roof which power the entire bus as well as a refrigerator and a deep freeze freezer.

Besides tiny homes and merchants, one pair of sisters set up at the festival were spreading the message of their foster-based all-volunteer non-profit, Friends of Retired Greyhounds.

Based in Denver, Lee Simpson, President and Roxann Ritchie, Vice President, started Friends of Retired Greyhounds 15 years ago with the goal of taking Greyhounds from race tracks and finding them homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gC3y_0audgLfX00
Sisters Lee Simpson and Roxann Ritchie of Friends of Retired Greyhounds stand with their greyhounds at the Colorado Tiny House Festival.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break)

"I used to raise and train greyhounds. I ended up raising and training them on a farm and started as an advisor for Friends of Retired Greyhounds over 1- years ago," said Simpson.

Among the American Greyhounds they have are Galgos, hunting Greyhounds from Spain that are badly mistreated overseas. Additionally, they have five sighthounds from the Middle East.

The festival additionally had a multitude of speakers giving hour presentations about different topics including current building methods by Damon DesChamp, van design and products by Jarrod Tocci and developing a tiny community by Joe Callantine to name a few.

Callantine, President and CEO of Life Size: Tiny Communities and a tiny home DIYer is planning on moving full-time into his tiny home, Meraki, in the near future and is also in the crowdfunding phase of securing funds to build a tiny home community near Colorado Springs in El Paso County, called Bonsai Village.

"It was back in 2018 when it really all got started. Building a tiny home, building the community and getting that groundwork laid," said Callantine. "Making that commitment to the tiny life really sets me apart from big name developers who may want to try to dip their toes in the tiny home market like that and proves my level of commitment to the tiny home movement and what the core values and principles of the movement are, such as sustainability and aversion of mass consumerism."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_649bbf2421b143a9cc036c5181cf441f.blob

Covering Community, COVID-19, Entertainment, Politics, Outdoors and Sports in the Centennial State.

Denver, CO
980 followers
Loading

More from Steven Bonifazi

Denver, CO

Where to get brunch in Denver

(DENVER, Colo.) A union of breakfast and lunch often served with alcohol between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., brunch is a popular favorite among many worldwide. Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich you can make at home, here is a list of four brunch spots in Denver you should try:Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021

(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) With an ever-growing, nonstop litany of places to eat in the Mile High City, it can be difficult choosing where to spend money on food.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver’s must-try pizza spots

(DENVER, Colo.) As one of the world's most popular food, suffice to say that the majority of us enjoy a fresh flavorful slice of the Italian dish. With so many options these days, the quest for the perfect piece of pizza can feel seemingly never-ending.Read full story
7 comments
Colorado State

Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do list

(Peter Pryharski/Unsplash) (COLORADO STATE, Colo.) Whether you prefer walking trails and scenic overlooks or picnic areas and wildlife, there is no shortage of breathtaking state parks in Colorado.Read full story
Colorado State

New vaccine incentives and update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 announced by Governor Polis

(Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Governor Jared Polis held a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Centennial State's effort of getting more Coloradans vaccinated.Read full story
71 comments
Denver, CO

Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to try

(Emerson Vieira/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Whether it's a rack of pork ribs roasting or broiling on a rack or a rotisserie chicken cooking on a revolving spit, suffice to safe to say that BBQ can satisfy many.Read full story
2 comments
Lakewood, CO

Five of the best Chinese restaurants in Lakewood

(LAKEWOOD, Colo.) With so many dining options these days, it can be tough to find delectable authentic cuisine in and around the Mile High City. Nevertheless, when it comes to authentic Chinese cuisine, there is no shortage of great options in Lakewood. The following are five of the best Chinese restaurants throughout Lakewood that are a must:Read full story
Colorado State

Annual Take a Friend Fishing Contest returns to Colorado to teach more people how to fish

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (DENVER, Colo.) Colorado Parks and Wildlife has partnered with Colorado fishing companies to hold the third annual Take a Friend Fishing contest to encourage anglers to take a friend fishing.Read full story
2 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Farmer's market program near Fort Collins is providing free produce to seniors

Volunteers with Market Days! for Older Adults program sort through a box of fresh organic basil on July 17, 2021 in Fort Collins, Colo.(Steven Bonifazi/NewsBreak) (FORT COLLINS, Colo.) At the Larimer County Farmer's Market, food insecurity program Market Days! for Older Adults is working to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other fresh produce to older adults, ages 60 and up in Larimer County who are low income.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Joe Ellis and Denver Broncos to receive prestigious community enrichment award from Governor Jared Polis

Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis.(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) President and CEO of the Denver Broncos Football Club, Joe Ellis and the Denver Broncos will be honored with the Community Enrichment Award Sept. 1 at Empower Field at Mile High for outstanding contributions to the community.Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado wildlife officials monitoring for sick, dying birds as reports come in from mid-Atlantic region of country

A male house finch gets a bite to eat from the feeder.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) (FORT COLLINS, Colo.) Officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife are on the lookout for signs of sick and dying birds in the Centennial State as reports of them from the mid-Atlantic region of the country are increasing.Read full story
12 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's mandated employer trip reduction program proposal sparks concerns among Northern Colorado alliance

(FORT COLLINS, Colo.) Joint public policy advocacy arm of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland Chambers of Commerce, the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance (NCLA) has submitted concerns and issues to the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission on July 9.Read full story
Colorado State

July 15 declared Child Tax Credit Day in Colorado

(Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Governor Jared Polis declared Thursday as Child Tax Credit Day in Colorado, as roughly 630,000 families that makeup about 88% of children in Colorado will start to receive monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments as part of a new federal law, according to a press release from Gov. Polis' office.Read full story
11 comments
Colorado State

Four-year study of bald eagles in Colorado's Front Range begins

Bruce Snyder of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies releases a bald eagle that researchers placed a GPS-GSM transmitter on in Golden, Colo.(Photo by Jason Clay/Colorado Parks and Wildlife)Read full story
Denver, CO

Holy grail of sports cards displayed in Denver for MLB All-Star weekend

The PSA 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, displayed at the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel in Denver.(Steven Bonifazi/News Break) (DENVER, Colo.) The most renowned baseball card in the world, a Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card, was on display at the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square in Denver Saturday through Monday.Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

State officials come together for grand opening of Colorado bridge nearly eight years after disastrous floods

(Sgt. Joseph K. VonNida/U.S. National Guard via Getty Images) (LYONS, Colo.) Colorado officials including Congressman Joe Neguse, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper came together with the Lyons community Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new 2nd Avenue Bridge.Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

'Kids to Parks' day to be hosted by Cheyenne Mountain State Park

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) Colorado State Park Cheyenne Mountain State Park is cordially inviting the public to attend its "Kids to Parks Day" on Saturday, July 24 to get more kids in the outdoors.Read full story
Aurora, CO

Elevated E. coli bacteria levels force temporary closure of Cherry Creek State Park swim beach, Chatfield's reopens

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife) (AURORA, Colo.) Cherry Creek State Park's swim area has been closed temporarily due to routine water quality tests containing high E. coli bacteria levels.Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado kicks off the first-ever catalytic converter anti-theft program in the U.S.

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash) (SHERIDAN, Colo.) Not-for-profit service organization AAA Colorado has partnered with Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) to launch a program that aims to give Coloradans protection from catalytic converter theft.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy