Colorado Tiny House Festival returns to highlight the nature of the tiny living movement

By Steven Bonifazi

(BRIGHTON, Colo.) The biggest tiny house and alternative living event in the region, the 2021 Colorado Tiny House Festival returned to the Centennial State Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverdale Regional Park.

The event was hosted by The Colorado Tiny House Association which was launched and founded in March of 2019 by director Art Laubach who started the association hoping to remove the stigma associated with tiny homes and work on some form of compliance or legality to allow people to live in tiny homes that they own or allow people to host their backyard spaces for tiny homes.

"The driving factor was to try to bring a bit of awareness to the size and diversity of people who live in tiny homes. One of the biggest issues with tiny homes, particularly those on wheels, is that there is a lot of gray areas and non-compliance around living in one," said Laubach. "A lot of jurisdictions do not allow people to live in them, a lot consider them RVs."

Among the many tiny homes present at the festival Saturday and Sunday included the "Mean Bean", a bean trailer consisting of a one-piece fiberglass shell, much like an upside-down boat. The "Mean Bean" was awarded the 2019 coolest thing in Utah award by Utah Manufacturers Association and won 1st place for the UMA Manufacturer of the year in 2020.

Other interesting tiny homes and alternative living options included container homes, skoolies, van conversions, quirky recreational campers, gypsy wagons, teardrops and even a geodesic dome. The dome, presented by Harmony Domes which was founded by Visyl Kostiuk, serves as an alternative quality luxury living option that can withstand 80 pounds of snow load.

The domes are required to go through permit processes depending on the county an individual decides to live in their dome. Harmony Domes has a showroom located at 5020 Acoma St., in Denver with three additional domes that feature kitchens.

Additional entertainment at the festival included live music, vendors and food trucks. Food options ranged from Cheese Love Grill, serving Philly cheesesteaks and four-cheese grilled cheese to Capital City Wraps and McClellans Brewing Co. Vendors included remodeling company Dreamstyle Remodeling to Airlounj, a company selling inflatable loungers and LightHarvest SOLAR.

Many of the tiny homes at the festival were available for purchase, except Andrew Kingston's Bicoastal Bus.

"I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Kingston.

Rhode Island natives, Kingston and his wife Talia won the bus in an eBay auction in Oakland, Calif. at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year for $10,000. The husband and wife duo had previously owned a home and always wanted to build a tiny home, but life got in the way as they had a child and moved to Atlanta.

Their goal is to travel for a year or two, seeing all fifty states through the Bicoastal Bus' windows. The bus is equipped with solar panels on the roof which power the entire bus as well as a refrigerator and a deep freeze freezer.

Besides tiny homes and merchants, one pair of sisters set up at the festival were spreading the message of their foster-based all-volunteer non-profit, Friends of Retired Greyhounds.

Based in Denver, Lee Simpson, President and Roxann Ritchie, Vice President, started Friends of Retired Greyhounds 15 years ago with the goal of taking Greyhounds from race tracks and finding them homes.

"I used to raise and train greyhounds. I ended up raising and training them on a farm and started as an advisor for Friends of Retired Greyhounds over 1- years ago," said Simpson.

Among the American Greyhounds they have are Galgos, hunting Greyhounds from Spain that are badly mistreated overseas. Additionally, they have five sighthounds from the Middle East.

The festival additionally had a multitude of speakers giving hour presentations about different topics including current building methods by Damon DesChamp, van design and products by Jarrod Tocci and developing a tiny community by Joe Callantine to name a few.

Callantine, President and CEO of Life Size: Tiny Communities and a tiny home DIYer is planning on moving full-time into his tiny home, Meraki, in the near future and is also in the crowdfunding phase of securing funds to build a tiny home community near Colorado Springs in El Paso County, called Bonsai Village.

"It was back in 2018 when it really all got started. Building a tiny home, building the community and getting that groundwork laid," said Callantine. "Making that commitment to the tiny life really sets me apart from big name developers who may want to try to dip their toes in the tiny home market like that and proves my level of commitment to the tiny home movement and what the core values and principles of the movement are, such as sustainability and aversion of mass consumerism."

