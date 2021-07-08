State officials come together for grand opening of Colorado bridge nearly eight years after disastrous floods

(Sgt. Joseph K. VonNida/U.S. National Guard via Getty Images)

By Steven Bonifazi

(LYONS, Colo.) Colorado officials including Congressman Joe Neguse, Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper came together with the Lyons community Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the new 2nd Avenue Bridge.

The bridge, now ready to be used, needed to be rebuilt following the catastrophic state floods in 2013, according to a press release from Governor Jared Polis' office.

“The 2013 flood caused destruction, but it could not wash away our state’s resolve. I was honored to join the Lyons community today for the reopening of the 2nd Avenue Bridge,” said Lt. Gov. Primavera. “Today’s unveiling will serve as a reminder of where we’ve been and as a symbol of our community connections in the future.”

The historic floods began on September 9, 2013 after heavy rain swept the state, forcing thousands to evacuate, claiming the lives of 10 individuals and causing roughly $4 billion in damage in 24 counties including Boulder and Weld, according to the Denver Post. The floods were so disastrous that the U.S. National Gaurd and Colorado National Guardsmen assisted Boulder County authorities in towns such as Lyons to aid in transporting and evacuating residents.

“This bridge symbolizes the Lyons community’s resilience and strength,” said Sen. Hickenlooper. “We built back better. Now we need to make all of our roads and bridges stronger as we fix our nation’s infrastructure.”

Additional state officials in attendance Thursday included representatives from both the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Department of Local Affairs in addition to local officials. The reconstructing of the 2nd Avenue Bridge was made possible by funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with additional assistance from Colorado's Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.

“Following the 2013 floods in Colorado, our community has worked hard to build back better and more resiliently. I’m abundantly grateful for the dedicated collaboration of the town of Lyons and the Boulder Commissioners in this rebuilding project," said Rep. Neguse. "The new bridge will connect our community and make local travel more safe and efficient.”

