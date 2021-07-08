'Kids to Parks' day to be hosted by Cheyenne Mountain State Park

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

By Steven Bonifazi

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) Colorado State Park Cheyenne Mountain State Park is cordially inviting the public to attend its "Kids to Parks Day" on Saturday, July 24 to get more kids in the outdoors.

Kids to Parks Day will feature a multitude of experiences and fun for the entire family, from special hands-on activities to nearly all outdoor activities imaginable. The activities will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. by park staff and volunteers.

This is always a highlight of our summer,” said Jason Hagan, senior ranger. “We are thrilled to be able to host these kinds of events again and gather families in our park."

Additionally, park staff will be teaching certain activities including how to shoot a bow and arrow and fishing. There will also be a fire truck and ranger boat present for children to tour.

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Kids will get the chance to take part in other opportunities including games, crafts, "Agents of Discovery" missions and more. The day is free of charge for anyone who has a valid park pass.

All of the activities mentioned above will take place at the Limekiln Trailhead located within Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The park is situated at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road off Colorado Highway 115.

(Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Park admission costs $9 for a single day and $80 for the annual pass.

For more information regarding 'Kids to Parks' Day at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, click here.

