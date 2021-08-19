Mabel Thorpe's Cocktail Lounge: One of the earliest gay nightclubs in St Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Mabel Thorpe Jerrold is a woman from St. Louis who operated the Blackstone Hotel 4040 Olive Street. She opened the Mabel Thorpe's Cocktail Lounge, the earliest gay nightclub in St. Louis in the basement of Blackstone Hotel.

Thorpe's club became part of the LGBT-friendly pubs which were opened in large cities following the abolition of the Prohibition in 1933. Many of these bars were located in St. Louis in Midtown and on Olive Street.

There are risks the performers were taking, even after the Prohibition was removed. They remained at risk of being raided by the police because it was basically prohibited to dress and to perform as a gay persona.

Local newspapers highlight the arrests of undesirable and degenerate people. There is also evidence of complaints against obscene songs and dressing from neighbors and religious fundamentalists. They said the LGBT bars violated the city’s ‘masquerading’ ordinance.

Despite these issues, both the LGBT and the straight people attended Mabel Thorpe's Cocktail Lounge. Several men wore lengthy women's clothes and make-up, while the pianist puts live music on their songs.

Thorpe married a much younger man for a short period. Her sister was St. Louis's first female bookie, Fannie Fischman. Thorpe's family also noted that Thorpe loved the drag queens' company and even asked them to the Thanksgiving dinner, which they had attended in full drag.

Thorpe was a rebellious, strong-willed lady. She sued the Excise Commission for reinstatements when she was caught selling drinks after hours and her license selling liquor was suspended. Thorpe lost her nightclub and was imprisoned in 1939 because she did not pay federal taxes for selling alcoholic drinks.

