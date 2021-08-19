Brown's love on vegan food through her own CC's Vegan Spot

ST. LOUIS, MO - Trezel Brown founded CC’s Vegan Spot based on her diet. She has a longtime allergy that limited her from enjoying foods.

Brown had a passion for cooking from an early age. She would prepare food for her family regularly, that her father would tease her mother she had never cooked.

Brown became vegan after her daughter challenged her because her daughter thought it would help her dietary issues. Apparently, her decision to become a vegan would change her life.

Although she began to develop her vegan cooking, Brown did not plan to open a restaurant. She never thought of it as more than a hobby.

The idea of the CC's Vegan spot came to her a couple of years ago after she visited her favorite Italian ice spot in New York.

In May of 2019, Brown launched CC's Icees Galore. The positive reaction to her whole plant-based meal was shocking. She realized this success required a larger space to develop her restaurant.

Brown took up the place and prepared on March 6, 2020, to open the doors at the newly-branded Vegan Spot at the CC's. But, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, everything went down.

Although she had a good outlook all year round, there was a time last winter when it believed it had no choice but to close CC's.

Her luck changed though last winter when a grant was given by Discover to assist Black companies to face the challenges raised by the pandemic.

Brown believes that CC's is a place of transition for those who are about to be vegan. She cooked the vegan-version food way it used to taste.

