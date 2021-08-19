SLU Student: Derakhshani's journey as a woman grandmaster from Iran

ST. LOUIS, MO - Dorsa Derakhshani is a grandmaster that is also a student at St. Louis University. She is a native Iranian that began to play chess when she was a little kid. She was going through restricted gender roles about her career as a grandmaster when she was in Iran.

By the age of 6, she began to take chess lessons that made her competitive nature kicked in. She won her first chess tournament when she was 8 years of age.

She won gold medals consecutively at the 2012, 2013, and 2014 Asian Youth Championships. From 2015 to 2017, she ranked the second-highest in the world for girls under 18.

Soon in 2016, Derakhshani had the most title of women chess, including grandmaster. But, her home country's restrictive culture limited her.

The official Iranian dress code has been the cause of many issues, such as her pants were too tight and her hair had to be covered.

It was in 2015 when she last played officially for Iran. She started talking to universities outside Iran already at that point, seeking one with a chess program and academic program she liked.

A few American universities had given her scholarships, but Saint Louis University impressed her because of the SLU's reputation for studies in health sciences and its Chess Hub.

At SLU, Derakhshani continued to grow and reveal her freedoms as a chess player. After she became internationally recognized because she had refused to wear a hijab, she wrote an op-ed in the New York Times and performed a Tedx Talk about society's pressures and expectations on women, both in ordinary life and in the world of chess.

Her engagement with chess, fortunately, overcomes the pandemic. Derakhshani wanted to become a surgeon and play chess while she is in her study. After completing her study, she would love to stay in St. Louis.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.