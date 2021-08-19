Improvement on accessibility and safety in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO - Forest Park has become a favorite place by St. Louis Residents to hang out with their friends or family. In response to that, Forest Park Forever is improving the Park to be more accessible and comfortable for visitors.

Several sites have improved their several accessibility features.

Variety Wonderland Playground's accessibility has improved since its May 2021 renovation. Children with wheelchairs can ride the We-Go-Round with their friends since they can wheel straight on. Using parallel bars of different heights, children with varied abilities can grab the bars overhead with ease. Children may move from wheelchairs to the new slides with accessible transfer spots.

With Variety, the Children's Charity of St. Louis, the Forest Park team identified additional playing features and activities for the Forest Park playground. After that, they collaborated with the company that provided the original playground's accessible equipment.

In addition, they installed a sensory play wall and upgraded the super-soft surface to make it more accessible to everyone.

The Nature Playscape, on the other hand, is all about taking little safe risks. The seats, for example, were constructed with accessibility in mind to reduce the risks visitors could meet.

You'll also find heated bathrooms and new picnic tables where visitors may have a picnic before exploring the Playscape. Some of the tables have only three seats, allowing anyone in a wheelchair to wheel right up to it.

In the parking lot, there are wheelchair-accessible spots with gravel walks that are wheelchair-accessible.

This improvement was gone through surveys to the residents on what should be improved in the Nature Playscape.

As people become more comfortable traveling from the Playscape to the Successional Forest, Forest Park Forever's Director of Community Engagement Anne Grossmann hopes that they will feel safe and welcomed throughout the Park.

