Sponsors and Vendors Now Open for Five Acres Animal Shelter's Event in St. Charles

ST CHARLES, MO - Support and celebrate Paw-toberfest held by Five Acres Animal Shelter, St. Charles! Paw-toberfest is a weekend event dedicated to celebrating and supporting our beloved furry friends at the Five Acres Animal Shelter. This event can be an opportunity for animal lovers to support the animals and companies or businesses to do something for their social responsibility.

To make this event successful, Five Acres Animal Shelter is looking for sponsors and vendors. All funds raised will be returned directly to the animals at the Five Acres Animal Shelter.

This event opens up opportunities for:

Presenting sponsors worth $5,000

$1,000 Pack Lead Sponsorship

Top Dog Sponsor for $2,500

$750 Hydration Station Sponsor

$500 Man's Best Friend Sponsorship

Vendor room for $100.

Information on sponsorship spaces that are still available can be found on this site.

This event will last for two days, on Friday and Saturday (8-9 October 2021). On Friday, there will be "Trails for Tails Glow Run" at 5 pm in Frontier Park, which includes a 5k and a 1-mile run or walk. And at 9 am on Saturday, there will be a "Paw Parade" in Frenchtown, St. Charles. The vendor fair and registration start at 5:00, and the races begin at 6:00.

For individuals, you also can donate to help animal vaccines and other needed tools. Check out the details for sponsorship, donation, and registration at https://one.bidpal.net/pawtoberfest/welcome.

Fill out and return the form as soon as possible. Then send your logo to madeline@fiveacresanimalshelter.org by September 21 for being included on the t-shirt (for applicable sponsors).

