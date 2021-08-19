Saint Charles, MO

Sponsors and Vendors Now Open for Five Acres Animal Shelter's Event in St. Charles

Steve Chao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34B3yx_0bWIA8Jd00

ST CHARLES, MO - Support and celebrate Paw-toberfest held by Five Acres Animal Shelter, St. Charles! Paw-toberfest is a weekend event dedicated to celebrating and supporting our beloved furry friends at the Five Acres Animal Shelter. This event can be an opportunity for animal lovers to support the animals and companies or businesses to do something for their social responsibility.

To make this event successful, Five Acres Animal Shelter is looking for sponsors and vendors. All funds raised will be returned directly to the animals at the Five Acres Animal Shelter.

This event opens up opportunities for:

  • Presenting sponsors worth $5,000
  • $1,000 Pack Lead Sponsorship
  • Top Dog Sponsor for $2,500
  • $750 Hydration Station Sponsor
  • $500 Man's Best Friend Sponsorship
  • Vendor room for $100.

Information on sponsorship spaces that are still available can be found on this site.

This event will last for two days, on Friday and Saturday (8-9 October 2021). On Friday, there will be "Trails for Tails Glow Run" at 5 pm in Frontier Park, which includes a 5k and a 1-mile run or walk. And at 9 am on Saturday, there will be a "Paw Parade" in Frenchtown, St. Charles. The vendor fair and registration start at 5:00, and the races begin at 6:00.

For individuals, you also can donate to help animal vaccines and other needed tools. Check out the details for sponsorship, donation, and registration at https://one.bidpal.net/pawtoberfest/welcome.

Fill out and return the form as soon as possible. Then send your logo to madeline@fiveacresanimalshelter.org by September 21 for being included on the t-shirt (for applicable sponsors).

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bcfde2a7d0c737581873222726dd9784.blob

sports, news and neighborhood gossip

St Louis County, MO
257 followers
Loading

More from Steve Chao

Saint Louis, MO

Three Places to Find Men's Clothing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Someone said that looking good will increase your confidence and make you get a good first impression of others. In this modern era, paying attention to appearance is a must for men. You don't need to look excited with branded items; wear appropriate outfits instead.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Take a Peek at Southwestern Native American Art, an Ongoing Display in St. Louis Art Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO – An art museum is a great destination to spend a weekend with educational activities. The various exhibitions displayed will provoke visitors' curiosity to discover more and develop imagination about particular works of art.Read full story
Missouri State

Mourning Society of STL in Partnership with Missouri Botanical Garden to Hold Mourning in Public on August 28

ST. LOUIS, MO – In collaboration with the Mourning Society of St. Louis, Missouri Botanical Garden will be hosting an event, Mourning in Public: Funerals in St. Louis, 1884-1894, on August 28. The event was held to commemorate the 132nd public funeral anniversary of Garden founder Henry Shaw in the same month in 1889.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Zoo Calls on Event Volunteers to Support ZOOFARI 2021 on September 10

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo invites people at least twenty-one years old or older to become event volunteers at the ZOOFARI 2021 event on September 10. This event is one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

A new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis program is launched at the University of Missouri - St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – The University of Missouri St. Louis has added a new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis. The addition of the program was due to the increase in demand from Board Certified Behavior Analysts or BCBA.Read full story
Clinton County, IL

Where to eat in Clinton County

Clinton County, IL – With so many things you can do in Clinton County such as the leisurely activities offered you are bound to get hungry. While you are looking to satisfy your hunger, there are so many places you can eat in Clinton County.Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

Where to find Cocktail Bars around Chesterfield

Chesterfield, MO – Friday nights are the time to have a relaxing night out with friends and take a break from the long week to greet the weekend. The best way to spend Friday nights is to enjoy cocktails with good foods.Read full story
Edwardsville, IL

Where to find a hair salon in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – Is it that time of the month for you to get a haircut or try out new styles? Discover these hair salons that will help you take on a new look and surprise everyone around you. Here is some hair salon you should visit in Edwardsville:Read full story
Edwardsville, IL

Breakfast and Brunch Spots in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – The perfect way to start the day is to have a fulfilling breakfast or brunch. If you are looking for a place to eat why not stop at these breakfast and brunch spots in Edwardsville:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three best home repair services in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you in need of a handyman and home repair services? There are lots of professional home repair service companies in St. Louis. But, you must be looking for the best, right?. Therefore, we inform you of the high-rated home improvement services in St. Louis, the following:Read full story
Clinton County, IL

Where to find Coffee and Tea around Clinton County

Clinton County, IL – Coffee and tea sometimes became essential for most people to start the day or to recharge their energy. Coffee or tea is a perfect pair for breakfast and brunch; it goes well with bagels or some bacon and egg. Here are some places you can get coffee and tea around Clinton County:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Teachers encourage students with the EarthWays Sustainability Network

ST. LOUIS, MO - The EarthWays Sustainability Network (ESN) is a program for teachers that encourages their students to make the world more eco-friendly. The participants will get a year-long professional development program to help educators across the St. Louis community to get waste and recycling supports.Read full story
Carlyle, IL

Things to do in Carlyle this September

Carlyle, IL – Located in Clinton County, Illinois just less than an hour from St. Louis you can find the City of Carlyle. Carlyle is home to the largest man-made lake in Missouri, where you can find sailing events and other fun stuff. This September Carlyle offers residents and visitors several fun events you can participate in.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

City of St. Louis launching Community Vaccination Tool

ST. LOUIS, MO - On August 19, 2021, the City announced its partnership with Walgreens and the Regional Health Commission in providing aid to plan vaccination programs in their region and other services. Aiming at multiple points, among them are churches, nonprofits, community organizations, and more.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Students return to the Saint Louis University campus for the fall semester

St. Louis, MO – On Thursday, August 19, the newest students of Saint Louis University are starting to arrive at the campus to move their necessities for a new life in the residence hall. That Thursday marks the official Move-in day to start the 2021-2022 fall academic years.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Lindenwood's student enrollment increased, the largest since 2014

St. Louis, MO – This 2021 fall semester Lindenwood had an increase by twelve percent of student enrollment with 1,183 the largest new student entering since 2014. With the new students, Lindenwood welcomes them with excitement and optimism for the fall semester that started on August 23.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Four Billikens earned spots in the men's soccer Preseason All-Conference Honors team

St. Louis, MO – Four league-high Saint Louis Billikens has landed and earned the spot on the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s soccer preseason All-Conference team. The four Billikens that take the spots on the team are midfielder Christian Buendia, defender Kipp Keller, and forwards Simon Becher and John Klein.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Join in for the cause in the Race for the Rivers while raising funds for the Greenway Network

St. Louis, MO – Race for the River, Greenway Network fundraising challenge will return this year on August 28, 2021. The event aims to bring awareness and get more people to the water and involved in river conservation.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

MDC will host Deer Calling Tactics with Keith Wahlig at the Henges Shooting Range

St. Louis, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation or MDC will be hosting a free program, “Deer Calling Tactics” on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendants will learn to call deer with pro caller Keith Wahlig.Read full story
Truesdale, MO

The history of Truesdale, MO

TRUESDALE, MO - The new North Missouri Railroad was known as the fountainhead of the City of Truesdale. Truesdale was originally established as a small village. On March 3, 1851, the North Missouri Railroad Company fused. The company began its plan to build a track from St. Charles, MO to the Iowa state line and also aimed to provide railroad spread on "all points west". The plans were then lengthened in 1852, making the stop further to St. Louis. In 1855 the project reached Warrenton, Warren County.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy