Programs to Join at The Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center

EUREKA, MO - Timbers of Eureka, under the Eureka Department of Parks and Recreation, offers various programs for all ages and skill levels.

With a building area of ​​almost 30,000 square feet, there are several magnificent facilities at the Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, including a standing concession that is open during regular pool hours, a fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, and group exercise room.

There are also locker rooms with sauna facilities, a party room, a tot treatment room, and there are also two meeting rooms which can be combined into one larger room. There are many programs offered by the park and recreation department, including programs for adults and groups such as:

Pickleball

Pickleball at The Timbers of Eureka will start on August 23 with a schedule on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 - 14:00, and Saturday from 9.00 - 12.00. However, paddles and balls are not available, and you must bring your own. It costs $3.00 for non-members and is free for Timbers members.

Softball

Fall Softball League starting in September and will be on Thursdays nights or Wednesday nights located at Lions Park Baseball Fields 1. The league is played by an eight-team maximum, and champions receive a trophy and $75.00 off their following league fee. The registration fee is $375.00 per team with a $100.00 deposit at the time of registration.

They also have a Laughter Yoga program, but due to Covid-19, this program is not currently being offered. There is also a volleyball league that you can check when they open registration here. To register for a program or activity and payment to the following address or directly to The Timbers of Eureka, 1 Coffey Park Lane, Eureka, MO 63025. You can also register online by clicking on CivicRec.

