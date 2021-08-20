Foundry Art Centre is Accepting Vendors to Join Merry Makers Market

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Foundry Art Center provides an opportunity for all local small business entrepreneurs and handmade artists to join the Merry Maker Market event. This special event is to support local businesses, regional makers, designers, and artists around St. Louis and St. Charles. This event will be held for two days during the Christmas holiday season in early December.

Register soon as there will be over two dozen booths of vendors and artists selling handmade goods. The following is the application schedule and deadline for the Marry Makers Market vendor:

The application deadline is October 1, 2021, the application form is on this page.

Vendor and Artist Acceptance Notice on November 1, 2021

Booth Fee Due - November 5, 2021

The available booth options range from Single Booth (8ftx8ft) to Double Booth (8ftx16ft). You can also check for information about booth fees and other details on this website.

Then, tables and chairs at the booth are provided with a limited number on a first request, first-served basis. In addition, the committee will ask you to fill out a booth confirmation form which will be sent as part of your email notification of acceptance and information of booth, table, and chair payments. Don't forget to request tables and chairs through the booth confirmation form.

Vendor candidates who have confirmed and paid for the booth may attend 1 pm - 4 pm on Thursday, December 2, for Booth and Wall Setup. Then, the event will be open to the public from Friday, December 3, from 5 pm – 8 pm until Saturday, December 4, 10 am – 3 pm.

For any inquiries, you may contact Jessica Mannisi, art and exhibition coordinator, at jmannisi@foundryartcentre.org.

