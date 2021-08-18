SLU student on Dietetics and Nutrition innovation in Food Discovery Center

ST. LOUIS, MO- "Double Down" a start-up venture of Saint Louis University students made to serve in the nutrition, culinary arts, wellness, and health. As the assignment of Deli Star Corporation Food Discovery Center, in partnership with Chaifetz Fellowship, they held the event at the City Foundry STL with the starting funds for each group of participants in a total of more than $200.

Students of SLU Nutrition and Dietetics faculty and other participants were being judged in two categories: Best Presentation and Greatest Return on Initial Investment. Oatology team, a project of single-serving oats snacks with health benefits arranged by dietitians won the Best Presentation, the Greatest Return on Initial Investment award went to the Double Date Cookies, an Arabic sweet product composed of healthy ingredients.

“The Food Discovery Center is a cutting-edge development kitchen and serves as a great space for innovative teaching and learning. We are thrilled to have experts from their team helping to critique and give feedback to the students on their projects,” Brewer said. Our partnership with Deli Star at the Food Discovery Center is just beginning and we look forward to several of our culinary classes operating at the Food Discovery Center going forward.”

Established in 2008, SLU's Chaifetz Fellowship was founded under the mission of entrepreneurship education supports within the university through multiple programs they created, such as new programs development, new courses establishment, experiential or co-curricular activities that promote entrepreneurship, and many more.

SLU and Deli Star began their partnership in the early of 2021 along with the Food Discovery Center, aiming a joint commitment on opening health and wellness development through open innovation, food nutrition, and education.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.