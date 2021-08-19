Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed St. Louis' first American Rescue Plan

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis just signed the American Rescue Plan on Aug 16, 2021.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones uploaded the announcement through her official Twitter account @saintlouismayor. It's confirmed the City will receive funds of $8 million in public health, $11.5 million in public safety improvements, $49 million as direct relief, and $30 million to develop the growth of quality jobs and opportunities around the City of St. Louis. More funds are currently forthcoming.

The Mayor received multiple good responses from the civil

"I was glad to get to be there this morning and stand with our mayor as she made this announcement about getting aid directly into the hands and homes of folks who need it most in our community." from the Twitter account @ericounihan

and a few more quoting the original tweet of the Mayor.

The Missouri Faith Voices also expressed their gratitude regarding the decision "We appreciate Mayor Jones for the $8MM investment in public health. As we continue to advocate for people to wear masks and get the vaccine, this infusion will be tremendously helpful to the City of St. Louis that has been so hard hit by Covid 19 and the Delta variant.".

American Rescue Plan was made to help the nation's stability on facing the Covid-19. This pandemic has brought an economic crisis and health issues for the majority of American workers. There are currently more than 9.5 million people who have lost their jobs, with 4 million of them being unemployed for the past six months or over.

