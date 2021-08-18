Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis World Trade Center on the 2021 ExporTech

Steve Chao



ST. LOUIS, MO- World Trade Center is coming with the 2021 St. Louis ExporTech.

As a national export aid program, ExporTech proceeds to help companies on expanding in global markets. With more than 1,218 participating companies, ExporTech programs have been presented in 37 states since the event was first held in 2006.

The programs will be delivered through 2-hour virtual sessions for over 6 weeks to maximize personal coaching on developing a further actionable export growth plan.

ExporTech will be held from Tuesday, August 24 to Thursday, September 30 of 2021, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • Participating companies are making $500,000 to $700,00 of new export sales on average
  • Cost and investment savings average of the participants reaching $91,000 in total
  • The company creates five new job opportunities

In week one, from August 24 to August 27, there will be the introductory of this program, value proposition & target market selection, and two parts of the connection to MO Export Assistance Resources discussion.

In the 2nd week, from September 8 to September 15, there will be the fifth to the ninth session, raising the guidance of sales & distribution channels, international marketing, website globalization/digital marketing, U.S export compliance, and customized session.

In the third week of session 10th to 11th on September 28 and 29, there will be some final plan presentations and three to four hours of personal coaching in between the sessions.

The training costs $1,000 (originally $4,000, with a $3,000 provided scholarship) per company consisting of four people. Currently, the eligibility of the scholarship is pending until further notice.

To register, proceed here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

