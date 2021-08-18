MarketSource is hiring a Pro Squad Specialist in St. Louis.

ST, LOUIS. MO - Partnering with a leader in the Automotive industry, MarketSource is hiring an Automotive Pro Squad Specialist for their drive traffic at the dealership level.

This position will be responsible for fulfilling clients' desired metrics in their chosen dealership point. The Automotive Pro Squad specialist will also be responsible for working closely along the Dealership Cam's to develop customer introduction and settlement of our clients' new Pro Suite of products under the system selling process.

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Art in marketing or equivalent experience preferred

3-5 years of thriving experience in sales and customer service or any similar role

1-3 years working experience as a sales or service advisor

in an automotive dealership or BDC

Willingness to learn and develop, both in skills and in costumers relationship

Detailed

Ability to deliver some information with a specific process

Updated and embracing the recent latest technologies

An integrated trustee for co-workers, costumes, and dealership personnel

Customer service knowledge to make outbound calls to existing customers in introducing new products

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficient in MS Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

Two out of seven key areas as the focus of this position are:

Accessories Sales, to provide clear instructions of customers' needs using a System Seling process, working with dealers to increase the "Check Box" numbers options for commercial costumers, and many more.

Fleet Care, to increase the revenue and numbers of customers enrolling the Fleet Care, to increase CAM and Fixed Ops staff's awareness and understanding of the Fleet Care program, etc.

Look here for applying or to look for further information on the rest of the keys.

