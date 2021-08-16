Three best spots to get Brunch in Maplewood

Maplewood, MO- Brunch is a favorite among many people worldwide. Rather than stopping at fast-food chains for a quick breakfast sandwich, here is a list of five brunch spots in Maplewood worth trying:

1. Living room coffee and kitchen

Located in 2808 Sutton blvd / Maplewood, mo 63143 on Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Living Room opened in 2014 and Serves freshly roasted specialty coffees, house-made slices of bread, bakery treats, and breakfast and lunch.

They also offer homemade bread, yogurt, jam, sauces, dressings, pastries, cookies, and cakes. Coffee roasted in-house starting from $1.

“We are visiting from Los Angeles and came to the Living Room to give it a try and we're so happy we did!!

Food was everything and more!! I keep thinking about it hours later.

We will definitely be back!” – Celia C. on Yelp

2. Southwest Diner

Open on Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. and at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southwest Diner offers various soups and salads, eggs, sandwiches, and Red Chile Enchiladas Platter starting from $4.

Go for brunch at 6803 Southwest Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63143!

“Great spot for brunch. Breakfast tamales were tasty with nice hot sauce. Worth the stop” – Tim R. on Yelp

3. Russell’s on Macklind

Having three locations around the U.S. Russel's opened in 2012 with various menus for breakfast and lunch as well as sandwiches, salads, and brunch favorites on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This spot is located at 5400 Murdoch Ave Saint Louis, MO 63109, which has farm-to-table for dinner starting at 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and at 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Pork steak was great. Service was good. Atmosphere great! Interesting assortment of cakes and baked goods” – Sharon T. on Yelp

