Three best restaurants in St. Charles for gluten intolerance

khloe arledge/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - When people are gluten intolerant, it is a little hard to find the right place to eat. Most of the restaurants don’t serve a menu for your condition. We wrapped up the three best restaurants in St. Charles that serve a gluten-free menu for you.

Prasino St. Charles

Derived from the Greek word “green,” Prasino put on a healthy menu with fresh and local ingredients. Ranked #3 of 189 Restaurants in Saint Charles (TripAdvisor.com), their dishes are suitable for vegan, vegetarian, or gluten intolerance.

Visit the gluten-friendly restaurant at 1520 S 5th St, Saint Charles. Their operating hour is on:

Sunday: 08:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Saturday: 08:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Tony’s on Main Street

Tony’s on Main Street is a family-owned restaurant that has been 20 years in business. You will be served different kinds of dishes such as pasta, sandwiches, and steak.

Tony’s on Main Street is ready to serve you some meals on:

Tuesday - Thursday: 3:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Friday - Saturday: 3:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Sunday: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Enjoy their healthy dishes at 136 N Main St, Saint Charles.

Lewis & Clark’s

As the Traveler’s Choice restaurant on TripAdvisor.com, Lewis & Clark will please you with their fine meal alongside its cozy place. Most importantly, they serve gluten-free options and meals for vegans or vegetarians.

The restaurant ranked #10 of 189 Restaurants in Saint Charles is located at 217 S Main St, Saint Charles. Lewis & Clark is open on Sunday, Monday & Thursday from 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM and Friday to Saturday from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM.

