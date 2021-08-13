Upcoming Board of Public Service Meeting of Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Board of Public Service will hold their upcoming weekly meeting on August 17, 2021, taking place at 1200 Market, Room 208 or 325 (City Hall), St. Louis, MO 63103, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

This meeting will pertain to the same agenda as the previous weekly meetings every Thursday discussing Procedure, Contracts, Lettings, Permits and other items regarding every City Ordinances and the Revised Code of the City of St. Louis.

In which among The Board of Public Service Members are: The President of the Board of Public Service, The Director of Public Utilities, The Director of Streets, Traffic and Lighting, The Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, the Director of Public Safety, The Director of Human Services, and The Director of Health and Hospitals.

This meeting will be held under the CDC guidelines on the protection of the public, restricting more than 10 persons attending and implementing the six-feet apart rules.

The Board of Public Service works, in general, are to appoint persons to take action or hold in the office of Public Further

The President's Office of the Board of Public Service (BPS) has the responsibility of every public works and enhancement done by the City. The Secretary's Office release permits under the Board of Public Service. BPS manages and improves the infrastructure for residential and business community advantages. Duties are including construction, design, and the control of public works projects.

Richard T. Bradley, P.E. is the current BPS President, he was re-appointed by Mayor Lyda Krewson in 2017 and previously appointed by Mayor Slay in June of 2019.