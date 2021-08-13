Happ's first win as a Cardinal

ST. LOUIS, MO - J.A. Happ finally got his first win as a Cardinal after beating his former team Pittsburg Pirates, in 4-1 game.

He opened the game with three flawless frames and allowed only one hit solo home run. Six innings, five strikeouts, 86 pitches (53 strikes), and three baserunners for the left-hander.

The former Pirate has been outstanding against his former club. With his performance on Tuesday, he now has a career of 2.84 ERA at the Pirates home ground and a 2.54 ERA in total. As a Twin, he pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Pirates, finishing with 7 1/3 shutout innings.

He gave an early margin for error, thanks to solo home runs in the first and second innings, a leadoff blast from Tommy Edman, and one from Paul DeJong. Dylan Carlson's three-hit performance was the icing on the cake on a night filled with confidence.

The rest of the Cardinals bullpen followed Happ's lead, allowing no hits the rest of the way to record the club's first one-hitter of the season. He has managed to recover after such a season in which he led the Majors in earned runs. The pitcher says he hasn't changed much; he's simply "trying to remember to stay convicted in every pitch."

Contributions from veterans like him, alongside Adam Wainwright, Wade LeBlanc, and Jon Lester, helped the Cardinals become better with more wins since their bad performance from June. Mike Shildt said that with their long experiences, their help as veterans make his job easier.

The win against the Pirates is not only good news for the Cardinals. Their two injured players are expected to be back in the game soon, Jack Flaherty back on Friday and Miles Mikolas next week.

