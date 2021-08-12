Eyser: The first U.S. Paralympian with one leg

ST. LOUIS, MO - Back in the 1900s. St. Louis had its first Paralympian who gave several medals to the U.S. He is George Eyser, a gymnast who competed in Olympics with only one leg.

Eyser was born on August 31, 1870, to German parents. Eyser with his family moved to Denver, Colorado, when he was 14 years old. His left leg was amputated due to a train accident when he was a kid. Later, he used a prosthetic made of wood or cork.

Eyser became interested in Gymnastics and then joined Vorwaerts Turnverein in Denver. He became top-notch in the turnverein with his strength and high skill level. His skills made him appear in a newspaper about turner festivals and competitions in 1895.

In the year between 1902 and 1903, Eyser moved to St. Louis and joined Concordia Turnverein, a staple of the city since 1875. Although his performances in Concordia Turnverein were popular, his disability was not covered in media until 1908.

Eyser competed in the 1904 Olympics with the Concordia Turners many times over seven months. In the 1904 Olympics, all gymnastics competitions were separated into German and Eastern European styles, and Swedish styles. Eyser participated in both the turnverein and the Swedish gymnastics competitions and did well through all turner events except the long jump and 100-yard dash.

He won gold in the parallel bars, vault, and rope climbing, silver in the "combined four events" and pommel horse, and bronze in the horizontal bar. He was one of the three athletes to win more than five medals in the 1904 Olympics, six medals in total.

For the next decade, Eyser continued to perform in gymnastics exhibitions and compete in St. Louis turner festivals. When World War I broke out, Eyser returned to Denver, where he passed away in March 1919 at the age of 49.

