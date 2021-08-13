Metro Transit is making efforts for a safer and secure transit system

ST. LOUIS, MO - WSP Global, in collaboration with the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGCOG), created the scorecard for quarterly assessments of Metro Transit's performance. These works by St. Louis Regional will continue to strengthen safety and security on Metro Transit in eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Since the initial scorecard was released in September 2019, most of the 99 recommendations still have been partially addressed.

The assessment team was unable to document all areas of progress personally from November 2019 to Q2 2021, since the COVID-19 broke out, and the current quarterly scorecard indicates a few instances where items previously listed as complete had not been completed to the assessment team's satisfaction. However, each of these issues is being addressed, and WSP and EWGCOG are optimistic that the impacted scores will improve soon.

The quarterly reports allow focusing on specific areas where additional work needs to be completed. The second quarter of this year shows that they are making progress.

The items yet to be fully addressed are predominantly found in the Fare & Fare Enforcement, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design or CPTED, and Technology categories and many of those are already in progress.

Metro has partnered with three police departments, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Clair County (IL) Sheriff’s Department. This partnership will help MetroLinks Police Task Force to overcome their need for a shared radio channel.

The latest security assessment indicates under the Police Security and Staffing category, all recommendations have been addressed.

Metro Transit hoped that this improvement will deliver a more secure and comfortable experience for their customers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.