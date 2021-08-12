The Owl Man from Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO - After the COVID-19 urge in 2020, many people consider spending their time outdoors. This made St. Louis’s Forest Park became the place where St. Louis spent their time together. One of the wildlife that lives in Forest Park is the owls.

Owls had live in this area for a long. People did not see them often because of the owls’ behavior. Owls are a nocturne animal who sleeps in the daytime and is active during night time. They also stand in high trees, that made it difficult for human with bare eyes.

While in Forest Park, Mark Glenshaw was moved by a beautiful pair of great horned owls back in 2005, and he named the male of the pair Charles. However, the female of the pair, Sarah, died in 2015. Charles and Sarah had 23 young owls. Since then, Charles did not has mates to start a new family.

Mark Glenshaw has been observing birds for 15 years, made him popularly known as the Owl Man. He is now employing pandemic social distance in his ambassadorship to these birds.

Mark became aware of the owls in the park on October 28, 2007. He observes that the better way to communicate with owls is with “open eyes, open ears, and open minds,” closed mouth is also necessary.

There is one drawing removed about 100 years ago as a rock that made Mark wondering. He saw it on the Missouri History Society’s Exhibit in 2014 when they were celebrating 250 years of St. Louis. The drawing made Mark wonder that Mississippians who live in the river and its tributaries must know the biggest owls in North America, the great horned owls.

