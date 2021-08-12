Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Art Museum will organize an exhibition to commemorate 200 years of Missouri statehood

Steve Chao

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Art Museum will organize an exhibit to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s statehood with the help of sponsor The William T. Kemper Foundation—Commerce Bank, Trustee. Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration will present more than 150 objects collected around St Louis for over 1,000 years.

Art Along the Rivers is a new exhibition that brings together works by 19th- and 20th-century artisans. The artworks varied from Osage textiles, Musical instruments, prize-winning paintings from the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, African American decorative arts, and Mississippian sculpture. The exhibition arranges the objects by theme rather than by culture or chronology. The arrangements will create exploration around the region's geography, raw materials, and pressing social issues.

Melissa Wolfe, the curator of American art, is the curator of this exhibition along with Amy Torbert, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator of American Art. Wolfe and Torbert have made a fully illustrated catalog for this exhibition. You can purchase the catalog in the Museum Shops, or call (314) 655-5249.

The exhibition will take place from October 3, 2021, to January 9, 2022. The entrance will costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $6 for children ages6 to 12, and free for kids ages 5 below. Keep in mind that members of the St. Louis Art Museum are always free to this kind of exhibition.

St. Louis Art Museum is accessible for wheelchairs. The museum provided complimentary wheelchairs at the Information Centers.

When you go to the exhibit, please do not touch any works of art. Your responsibility will help the museum preserve its assets.

