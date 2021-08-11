Damon Davis' work will be presented in Saint Louis Art Museum

St. Louis, MO – The Saint Louis Art Museum will display the installation of Damon Davis artworks in Gallery 212S. The artworks will be on display from September 17, 2021, through March 27, 2022.

The exhibit will include the special installation of the six large-scale of Damon Davis’ photolithographs. The installation titled “All Hands On Deck” will present Damon Davis’ powerful artwork that addresses social justice and encouragement for change.

Meanwhile, Davis’ seventh work of the series will be displayed in the “Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration” exhibition that will be open for view in October 2021.

Damon Davis is a St. Louis multi-disciplinary artist of the original photograph of hands held up high during the protest of the shooting death of Michael Brown, Jr in August 2014 in Ferguson.

During the long month of protest, Davis and other protestors put up his image onto the storefront in West Florissant Avenue alongside other textual and visual statements. These images were broadcasted around the world.

He had photographed diverse individuals who participated in the Ferguson protest movement, he recalled that during the protest people were chanting “Hands up don’t shoot” That’s when Davis photographed the hands that were held up.

Through his photograph, captured the signal of surrender and transformed into resistance, fortitude, and community.

Said Davis, “The project in itself was a protest to change the physical space of the street in the aftermath of the murder of Michael Brown.“

“The boarded-up buildings created a narrative of destruction before anything had even happened, and that fed into the media’s biased portrayal of the protesters. It was a way to weaponize art to create a counternarrative centered on the unity and love I saw every time I went out to protest. It sought to raise the morale of the protest community to continue the long fight," he continued.

Besides his photographs, Davis made a documentary of the Ferguson protest movement titled “Whose Streets?” which was debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. He was also named as Citizen Artist Fellow at Kennedy Center in Washington last 2020.

