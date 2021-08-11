Grab and Go Table: A social community event in Saint Louis

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The sense of togetherness around St. Louis has been spread by its residents. Through their sympathy and empathy toward each other, some people create their event to help the one in need. One of them is Shana Alicia Poole-Jones, who make Grab and Go Table as one of the St. Louis community highlight.

Poole-Jones has established another initiative back then in 2018, namely Keep Pushing, Inc. where she aimed to help and connect the unhoused people to the resources in which they can get their home back. Through her initiative, she succeeded to give more than 3,500 hygiene kits, feed 2,000 people and more, and several community services she had provided.

Started in March 2020, Poole-Jones established Grab and Go Table to provide vulnerable people with food and household goods. She started her initiative by sharing the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with them. Now, she can provide a full-service grocery for everyone in need.

When the pandemic hit, the schools were shut down and cut their school lunch fees. Thus, she began to worry about everyone who may be affected. Afterward, she opened an open-air food pantry to help everyone in need by providing apples and oranges and sandwiches.

In November, approximately 8 months after she began to open her open-air food pantry in her yard, she received donations from several communities that lead her to feed 300 families per week and give 250 meals for Thanksgiving.

She is affected by this pandemic, but she realized everyone is standing in the same condition as well. Through her initiative, she believes that it is a community’s need for connection, specifically during this pandemic, and people are able to work for each other with a common mission.

