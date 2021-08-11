Experience the taste of Mexican appetites in the Second Annual Taco Crawl in St. Louis

Krisztian Tabori/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has a diverse society with the richness of the culture and the togetherness they may create. All residents can experience several events to witness the diversity in town. Summer Taco and Tequila Crawl is one of them, an event where everyone can taste the most popular appetites from Mexico, such as tacos and tequila.

Summer Taco and Tequila Crawl is going to conduct at Soulard, St. Louis, on August 28 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. In this event, you may have the experience as if you are in Mexico and taste their best served. To join this event, you may purchase either general admission tickets or VIP tickets for $20-$40.

General admission tickets will offer you 4 tacos, the first 200 people to check in to get Taco Crawl Signature Koozie, exclusive discounted drink (Margs, Beer, Tequila), the signature map from this event.

Meanwhile, for those who buy the VIP tickets, you will get 5 tacos, the Signature Taco Crawl T-Shirt, early registration from 11 a.m., first 200 people to get Taco Crawl Signature Koozie, exclusive drink specials from every tenant, and the signature map, which is the Taco Crawl Signature Map. There will be additional benefits for each ticket, please kindly wait for further information and notice.

Furthermore, you will have the experience to taste several foods and beverages from every tenant at the event, such as Chava’s Mexican Restaurant, Big Daddy’s Bar, Duke’s, and many more.

If you are interested enough to join this event, register yourself through this link and every information you may need regarding the event will appear on your ticket.

